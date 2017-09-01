Finding A Great Mentor For Your Startup

It is a well-known fact that a good mentor can help you short-circuit your entrepreneurial journey by many months, even years. But how do you find a great mentor?
Take a look at this cartoon to learn what mentors look for in the companies they advise.
Also, read my perspective on mentoring entrepreneurs: Mentoring Startups: 10 Lessons We Have Learned. This was written in 2013. Today, we have a community of ~500,000 people, over 50,000 have attended our free mentoring roundtables, and we’ve done over 350 of those. We have completely democratized entrepreneurship incubation, acceleration, and mentoring.
Come talk to me to brainstorm, strategize, weigh your options, and decide which idea to select.
