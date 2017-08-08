Finding Balance In The Grind

A general cliché associated with the word ‘Entrepreneur’ is - an ambitious person who works around the clock to keep his or her hustle afloat. Sink or swim... the general rule for the Entrepreneurial Hustler (Business Owner) is to “Keep It Moving” at all times. When we think about a person who is trying to run their own show- we imagine them taking care of every aspect of their business to make sure that everything runs smoothly. In the grand scheme of things, what seems to be missing in the imagination of those who aren’t living an entrepreneurial life is - the entrepreneur’s personal life and the balancing act between the hustle and home.

Being a successful entrepreneur demands a lot of grit and dedication. The ‘get-up-and-go’ attitude of entrepreneurs is their trademark. It’s why they call what they do the GRIND or the HUSTLE. It is what makes them stand out among their peers. However, these things can take a toll on their lives quickly and easily if there is no balance between the business of living and building their dreams. They are expected to live up to the expectations that others or they themselves have set in order to succeed.

Establishing boundaries is the first order of business in creating balance for the determined entrepreneur. If lines are not drawn they can quickly lose perspective between their personal lives and the time clock. Yes an entrepreneur gets to set his or her own hours because the clock literally belongs in the hands of the person who is doing their own thing. If boundaries are not established the lines can become blurred quickly. Establish a switch and learn when to shut it off.