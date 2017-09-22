Finding Balance

How much should you work? It’s a surprisingly contentious question. Tradition says eight hours a day is fair, breaking the day into thirds – eight hours to work, eight to sleep, and eight to manage the rest of your life – even though in practice, the divisions are rarely so tidy.

It’s even more complicated for entrepreneurs. Mish Slade and her husband design their work lives around their travel plans in a Tim-Ferriss-4-Hour-Work-Week-esque idyll, their possessions minimal enough to fit in their back packs, roaming the planet as they work from the freedom of their laptops. “We started hearing about these digital nomads who travel the world while they work,” Mish says, “and we realized we could do the same thing.” Freedom, self-reliance – these are the benefits on one side of the scale. On the other side – problems associated with making the business go. Communication was an issue at first, as was finding clients. What’s the key? “Just do the work,” Mish says. “You can go down a rabbit hole of productivity tools. It doesn’t matter what timer or invoicing software you use… you just need to do the work.”

This get-it-done-at-all-costs attitude may belie the Slade family’s breezy image, but it falls right in line with Aaron Walker’s understanding of the work-life balance. “Balance is a misnomer, a myth,” he says. “’Balance’ implies equal weight on both sides, and you can’t do that.” Your family doesn’t care how much money you have. Sure, they want the bills paid, but, “you spell “love’ ‘T-I-M-E’ and if you’re not spending time at home, I couldn’t care less how much money you’ve got.”

Walker, a premier business coach and author of View From The Top, advocates that we recognize that for the businessman, for the entrepreneur, life must necessarily be divided into seasons, not segments of the day. “Sit down with [your kids] and say, ‘Daddy’s got to work this much work, but I want you to know that it’s not forever. When I’m done with this job, I’m going to be back to normal.’” Walker uses the metaphor of cables holding a cruise boat stable as it passes through the Panama Canal. “That tension is your friend,” he says. “You want to always be wondering, ‘Should I go to this? Should I be at work?’ and if that feeling ever leaves you, you’re probably focusing on the wrong thing.”

But perhaps the how-to-do-it approach is missing out on something crucial. For Espree Devora, founder of WeAreLATech.com, it’s the picture of success that determines her stance on work-life balance. “Before, when I was building my sports company, success looked like being on the cover of Inc. magazine and featured in IPO.” But changing times and new business have altered her outlook. “Now, success means a couple of things. It means, #1, Am I happy each day? And if not, let me evaluate that and reflect so I can make changes immediately. #2 Am I literally smiling? Do I feel light in my body? Do I feel healthy? Am I eating well? Am I well rested? True success is merely taking action. I can’t have control over what will come… but I can control simply being proactive.”

All in all, finding a work life balance that fits your life and your outlook will always be hard, but the value of it is profound. Joe Saumweber, co-founder and CEO of RevUnit, looks at it not as one thing or another, but as a blending of the two. “If you’re not happy, not finding joy, it’s really hard to be effective. For me, that’s balance.” Your balance is not something that other people can define for you.

At the end of the day, the caution is to be content without becoming complacent. Is it enough to fall asleep contented, or should you consider Walker’s tension to maintain your balance in life? And don’t be afraid to ask these questions in your head (and to those closest to you): Am I fulfilled? Am I happy? Am I healthy? Am I at peace? Am I productive and challenging myself? Am I reaching my full potential? Am I investing in my family, friends, and community? Am I in balance?