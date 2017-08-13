Finding Peace in a World of White Supremacy

I feel historical trauma—visions of my grandmothers, grandfathers, and great grandparents that weigh down on my heart like organ funeral songs squeezing out somber enduring sighs that speak even when I am not speaking.

The water rushing from the ocean tickled my feet, teasing me and surprising me with gushes of water as I walked along the shore. The diminishing orange sun shined through the dimming light, making its journey to rest behind the mountain in the distance. Near me, a woman danced with the waves and a gull stared off into the distance skies looming over the ocean. In the approaching darkness, colors became less noticeable and the surroundings were in unison peacefully with the natural world. There, near the ocean, I experienced peace, and I longed to stay there in that moment, leading my daughter safely across the ocean shores in California underneath the sunset.

In reality, in the darkness that hovers over our land, hues are always bright, distinctive and a determining factor in a peaceful existence. It’s an inconvenient truth like the realities of climate change Al Gore has warned for years. From the quarrels in Shakespeare plays like Othello, to the red blood shot eyes of strange fruit hanging from the trees Billie Holiday solemnly sang, colors have too long been given too much power.

I sometimes watch crows mingle with gulls and pigeons aimlessly walk across the city landscapes among the dense populations of people and other animals peacefully. I’ve seen dogs at dog parks wag their tells in fellowship with other dogs of varying species; I have watched as owners scolded their dogs for not playing friendly with other dogs. Our beloved dogs, I have watched humans rally to ostracize Michael Vick for dog fighting, showing him the inhumanity in doing this, as dogs have the right to live peacefully.

Throughout my life, I have been in search of peace. I have struggled to understand what that means. As a 5-year-old living among cornfields in family housing at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, peace meant the calm winds that blew across my flat land into my windows in our small apartment where my dad sought to peacefully keep his family way from perils of inner-city living. Peace in my home on the West side of Chicago meant the smell of grandma cooking greens in the kitchen while my family sat happily in the living room, having escaped the injustices of racism and mass incarceration lingering outside our doors meant to trap our hues.

In my adulthood, I still struggle with this concept of peace. I permanently see new color that dims my view of the world that force-fed me propaganda as a little girl. I see my black skin etched with invisible scars that follow me; I feel historical trauma—visions of my grandmothers, grandfathers, great grandparents that weigh down on my heart like organ funeral songs squeezing out somber enduring sighs that speak even when I am not speaking.

I envy hues. I remember envying whiteness—the standard of being and the ability to start from peace as opposed to dissonance. I envy the simplicity of swimming schools of small fish with a known and openly admitted place in the food chain in the ocean. I like high and low tide and the predictability often found in the flora and fauna that commune among us. I like the words, biodiversity, homo sapiens, endangered species, native plants, predator, and prey.