Finding Peace

Halloween weekend 2010 I embarked on a journey through the red doors of Momentum Education. I was angry and searching for answers, not only to life's questions but mine. For instance I couldn't fathom the idea of forgiving my father for trying to kill me at age sixteen which led me into the foster care system. The coaching I received was " he did what he knew", "forgiveness is for you not for him". But these answers weren't in alignment with my victim hood story. It wouldn't allow me to be right that this man who called himself my father tried to take my life.

But as I continued my transformational journey my heart bursted wide open. I was toying with the idea of forgiveness of others. But not sure if I would offer it to my dad. Lucky for me my coach knew not to push the topic but offered his pearls of wisdom and assumed one day I'd get it. There were times I just nodded my head and acted like I wasn't listening to his coaching or that of my team. As I did that something inside of me shifted. After years of very minimum contact I reached out to my dad in 2012. I invited him to dinner where we sat for the first time in what seemed like a lifetime. I proceeded to tell him how I had forgiven him for my childhood. In which he responded "forgive me for what". I remember my heart beating fast and flashbacks of my unpleasant childhood flooding my mind.

A part of me felt like I had tried the whole "forgiving" thing but he "made " me go back into my victim hood story. A shell I wasn't going to come back out of . I tried the whole forgiveness thing a few more times to no avail. Each time removing a layer of anger.

I realized every time we got together for quality time either the six- year old, or the sixteen-year old in me needed me to protect them against him. My heart would race quickly like it did when he came home and I thought he was going to beat me. Anxiety grew in my heart and in my spirit because I was seeking refuge and trying to figure out where the little girls inside of me would feel safe.

Throughout the years it became clear that there were layers of forgiveness that I was experiencing. And still had many layers to go. Using the tools from Momentum was a gift within itself but I knew I had to do other forms of work. Therapy, and healing work, and connecting with the six year old and sixteen year old who still feared for her life.

Last night my father and I had dinner. I haven't seen him since Father's Day which wasn't the best day due to his behavior that day. (And had me wanting to go back into my shell). But I choose to stay and do the work. Because we all know its much easier to run. But that's the thing, I've been running my whole life and its been exhausting. So I choose, again to see my dad differently. To accept he did the best he could with what he had when he raised me. (Which doesn't excuse what he did but was a reminder that when we know better we do better.)

And so last night I choose, to BE different. As I choose, I was reminded of why I LOVE and am grateful for transformational work. Because for the first time last night during dinner with my dad the six- year and sixteen- year old Pam didn't feel like they had to run and seek safety. For the first time I didn't have the pitter patter of my heart beating so rapidly because I thought my life was about to end. For the first time while being with my dad all I felt and wanted to BE was love...