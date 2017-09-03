Finding the best solution in Superior buyers report

Just like the problem ofoverpopulation today, products, services and lots more are so overcrowded that your ability to choose becomes difficult.In buying a product or hiring a company, you are likely to make the wrong choice. The good news is that a solution is found so you no longer need to research or do referrals to find the best. Thanks to Superior Buyers Report for it points the right game for consumers.

About superior buyers

Superior Buyer is an independent company doing research and survey providing consumers a deep understanding and information on who are the top 10 businesses in the locality. Their report offers you easier choices of company to patronize for your needs. You can rely on the results of Superior Buyers Report as the best solution.

Their goal

· To provide clients top-10 list of quality companies;

· To give the highest quality companies due recognize publicly for theiroutstanding performance;

· To create in these 10 companies the sense of responsibility in giving their best performance and service;

· To offer clients the most valuable pick from listed companies by thoroughly knowing and verifying them from all possible sectors; and

· To remind companies always to work hard to remain and keep theirplace in the Superior Award.

Research steps

1. The participants of Superior buyer’s researches are chosen from local lists of many companies based on their studies and recommendations from clients.

2. Invitations are then sentfor them to participate in the research.

3. Participants must be willing to make available all of their business certifications, documents, insurance, licenses and relevant papers.

4. Conduct phone conversations with business owner/manager.

5. Local business participating in the research must show clients list for verification and survey of their type of service.

6. Their local business cards are analyzedto create the report.

7. Final step is a follow up interview with the business owner/manager.

Criteria used in the research

· Has valid state license as legal requirement for their business;

· Submit all proof of liability insurance. The minimum is 1M.

· Show list of all clients and real customers’ data.

· The Company has been active in business for at least of 3 years.

· Provide proof of active Workers' Compensation insurance.

· No complaints filed at any time. Check with the government offices.

· Survey score must be over or in par to 90% all year long.

· Must have minimum 20 clients a year.

10 signs of companies included at the top list of superior buyers report

1. Have 3 required types of legal insurances: bond, liability and Workers Compensation.

2. Have zero complaints in BBB &in any gov enforcementagencies.

3. Proper client-businessrelationships.

4. Good communications record with clients.

5. Respond not later than 24 hours or one business day on client inquiry.

6. Always provide the best service & product.

7. Always fair to client in handling issue of work quality & service. Handle related issues in the best possible way.

8. Work price with client is reached before start of work & not before signing contract.

9.Employees are able to communicate with clients at English level.

10. Employees are taught Superior Business Practices &to follow it at all times.

Be part of this innovation! Patronize Superior buyers report guarantees the best top-10 companies in your county. Get the best advice and recommendations to suit your needs. Today is the wrong time to rely on your making your own choice. Get professional and reliable assistance. Superior buyers report will get you the best service and product!