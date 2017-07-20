Finding the Freedom to Innovate Within Success Academy’s Literacy Curriculum

In education, there are often two conversations going on that seem to fly right past each other. One takes place among education experts, often at universities, and consists of decrying “canned” curriculum as a threat to teacher autonomy and creativity.

The other conversation is among teachers. It occurs online for the most part, on websites like “Pinterest,” and “Teachers pay Teachers,” as teachers scramble to come up with plans for what to teach each day. These sites, where teachers share and sell instructional materials they have developed, indicate that teachers aren’t particularly worried about the purported threat to their autonomy — on the contrary, they are hungry for classroom-ready curriculum and lesson plans.

The quality of what they are getting is another story — the curricular resources available online often come with ratings about their ease of use for adults, but never include information on whether they actually helped students become accomplished readers, writers, mathematicians, or scientists. Indeed, there is a paucity of curricular materials that are both easily available to teachers, and have a track record of strong results in classrooms.

That’s why we recently launched the Success Academy Ed Institute, a robust digital platform that will make all of our curriculum — which we have developed and refined through 11 years of implementation in our schools — available for free. While a strong curriculum is only one piece in the complex puzzle of great schooling, it is an essential piece. On this topic, I’m excited to share with you the perspective of one of our Success Academy teachers, Steve Madan, who joined us last year from a district school in Arizona and who had the opportunity to work with Ed Institute materials during his first year at Success Academy Bronx 1.

By Steve Madan

I love teaching. Nothing is more satisfying for me than seeing the lightbulbs go off in my scholars’ eyes as they make key connections, and hearing them eagerly share the insights that have brought the lesson alive for them. As a fourth-grade teacher in Arizona’s Chandler Unified School District, my love for teaching clearly came through: last year I was honored with the district’s “Apple Achievement Award,” and was nominated as a State Teacher of the Year.

But being a third grade teacher at SA Bronx 1 has given me a whole new appreciation for — and mastery of — the complex science and art of teaching. In large part, this is because of the support I’ve gotten through the Ed Institute.

I have always wanted to be a great teacher, but teaching well is hard and requires tons of preparation. As a teacher in Arizona, it also required spending hours every day piecing together curriculum units and lesson plans for all of the four of the subjects I taught (ELA, math, social studies, science!). After that experience, Success Academy’s Ed Institute has been a revelation. It lays out the curriculum, units, and lesson plans for a whole year of teaching; it provides planning tools; and it includes videos of exemplary teaching of the different parts of the curriculum, so I have a clear idea of what I’m aiming for.

Thanks to this incredible resource, I’ve had the opportunity to spend all my time this year honing my instruction. Instead of spending hours each week hunting down math problems and texts that are engaging, rigorous, and that comprehensively address the standards, I get to spend my time digging into the content I’ll be teaching, thinking carefully about how I will present the lesson so that scholars at every level can master the lesson goals, and preparing questions, discussion prompts, and assignments that will push my scholars to think deeply.

Some teachers I know wrinkle their nose at this idea: they assume that working with a pre-set curriculum means I must relinquish my autonomy and creativity. I don’t blame them — I used to conflate curriculum creation with creative teaching as well. But here’s how I think about it now: the curriculum Success Academy provides is like an empty house — a sturdy structure, resting on a firm foundation; as the teacher, I get to do all the decorating.

For ELA, the “empty house” is the text — and the Ed Institute offers an amazing variety of interesting and challenging texts around which to anchor the lesson — as well as the “main idea,” or “essential understanding,” that you ultimately want your scholars to arrive at. The “decorating” is everything else: I come up with ways to make the lesson exciting and accessible for scholars, and to facilitate discussions in a way that gets them to think critically, build on each other’s ideas, and, ultimately, arrive at a layered understanding of what they’re reading.

When I taught in Arizona, I didn’t have much time for this “decorating.” I spent most of my time building — and often re-building! — the house. I certainly didn’t have the luxury of planning out personalized approaches based on my students’ individual learning needs — which is what we spend much of our planning time doing at Success Academy.

Far from restricting my creativity, the resources from the Ed Institute actually freed me to explore and innovate. I knew the materials I was working with were rigorous (my third graders study what my Arizona fourth graders were learning!), aligned to standards, and, above all, that they got results — they have helped thousands of Success scholars excel on the state tests.

With the confidence that I was working from a strong foundation, I could focus on experimenting with new ways to engage and reach every student in my classroom and, ultimately, find a style of teaching that feels like my most authentic — and effective — self.