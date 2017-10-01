Finding the guru within: Integrating spirituality and (homo)sexuality

Some years ago, I had a private meeting with a famous spiritual teacher from India. My aim was to question him about homosexuality, an aspect that I was finding hard to integrate with my life. I was on a dedicated spiritual path - and had been for as long as I could remember - and kept finding myself facing roadblocks of condemnation. I wanted to make peace with my attraction to men - and be unconditionally loved and respected for it; to be seen as equally sacred and equally spiritual. It had been a battle - and, not fitting into stereotypes, I felt isolated in it. Nearly every spiritual path I’d studied had told me either I was downright wrong (most religions) or at the very least my energies were unbalanced (some of the spiritual New Age, surprisingly). Person after person tried to convince me I was wrong in some way. And, due to my conditioning, I’d passively listen and let them get away with their misguided views.

So here I was, outside the door of this respected guru. I had liked what I’d read of his work. I wanted answers - and I was going to get them.

I was ushered into the room and there sat this charismatic man, his translator next to him. I sat down and gathered my courage, awkwardly blurting out before I’d even introduced myself: “Just so you know I’m homosexual. I have relationships with men.”

The atmosphere changed and the light in this man’s face dimmed, turning to anger and confusion. As he sternly said a few words in his native language, the translator harshly spoke: “no, no, no” he said, shaking his head. Then the guru laughed, and spoke some words which made the translator laugh too. “It’s like when you’ve got a flip flop and a business shoe and you are wearing them at the same time,” he said. His laughter stopped. “They just don’t go together,” he fumed. “It looks odd… No.” he shook his head and repeated, raising his voice, “NO!”

Before I had time to fall into a familiar pattern of humiliation and anger, the guru paused. He leaned over and touched my face with his hand. His mood changed in an instant back to the truth of his connection.

“You are on path,” he said, “and you too will teach.” He softened, and bowed to me in an attitude of reverence as if apologising for his misunderstanding, on the part of him and his faith. I felt his change of heart as he continued speaking, not fully understanding me but giving me his blessing about my sexuality. It felt like the shift many gay people are looking for, to be accepted with dignity as full human beings.

Who owns “God”?

Some religions still seem to think that they own the monopoly on spirituality and the Creator, and act like it’s about choosing a side: God… or homosexuality. One… or the other.

From the beginning, many of us are raised to believe that gay isn’t good enough - and it’s better, and certainly more spiritual and wholesome to be straight. This in turn can influence people feel they are not worth intimacy or respect, and gets people to settle for a life without either, all thanks to these early messages. And yet we don’t want to let our bad experiences with certain religions force us to throw out the baby with the bathwater and abandon our spiritual selves altogether.

Undoing the damage: Growing up in shame

My self-worth had been affected by my experience growing up - how could it not. I developed a strong pattern of not feeling unworthy - and a desire to be straight, like all my friends.

Feeling increasingly isolated and with no one to talk to about it - the door of religion seemingly slammed shut - my first steps into dating and relationships were hardly an escape from this pain. The gay scene I found was not a relief - but even harsher to what I’d experienced before. And who could be surprised. I was surrounded by people as frightened and self-hating as I was. I met with more rejection and judgement rather than love and compassion, perfectly mirroring the self-rejection and self-judgement within me. After crashing out in addictions as a way to try to soothe myself, and feeling there had to be something more - I discovered meditation and ways to begin to accept myself through teachings that made sense to me. And in many ways, my life transformed - but shame still lingered.

Homophobia: internal and external

I remember it well. A message came in from a guy I’d met in a meditation group and gone out on a date with: “Sorry I can’t do this, I’m going to focus my attention on getting married to a woman - it’s an important part of my spiritual path”. Yet again, someone’s internal battle was being projected onto me. And with that, the beginnings of what seemed to be a promising new relationship was over.

I took it personally, feeling not good enough and I felt a void opening within me. I felt rejected but it was more than that: I felt demeaned, reducing my intimacy with this man to nothing. I had been cast as the "bad influence" yet again - a theme which was familiar to me. This new man represented the main cause of homophobia: an attraction to men and an equal attack on that attraction. And I was being blamed for his inner war.

It brought back the underlying message I’d grown up with: It’s better to be straight, gay isn't good enough. Gay isn’t right, it isn’t sacred enough, you’ll end up lonely and on your own, you’ll never be in an honest relationship… On and on that familiar mind chatter came; voices from the past, voices which were not mine but were asserted on me.

Finding the guru within