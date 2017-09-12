Finding the Key in the Obstacle

Moving through life, I find that the keys to breaking through challenges, conflicts, or to the other side of suffering, have often been found in the perceived obstacles. Those things that I would be inclined to resist are those things that when I embraced them yielded great treasures. The knots that I would be inclined to turn away from, unravel when I turn toward them.

A heart full of welcoming acceptance has room in it for all - for it is only itself; love and what does not yet know itself as love. In the arms of your embrace, what does not yet know itself as love can come to know itself.

The embrace of whatever calls my attention, be it through challenge and the intensity of my wanting to turn away, or through attraction and resonance, is a kind of soul choreography that defines my path. I find that beneath the appearances of illness and anomalies, the body has its perfect integrity and is always speaking to us, giving hints as to deeper truths and reflecting our soul's maps that show us our birthright, and in our acceptance of where we are, the innate and never absent freedom from all that would appear to hold us back. In this light, there is Grace behind all appearances, and the conditions that come our way to be faced and embraced are our divine sacred journey. The state of one's health when most challenged can be an incredible vehicle through which to learn about oneself and become more intimate with self and all of life.

Behind the veneer of apparent pathologies, health and a sense of balance and well-being are the result of the dynamic relationship that one's integrity has with its environment. Any apparent state of health, "good" or "bad", is a result of the perfectly functioning environments created within oneself, in relation to their biosphere and their noosphere.

Yet, appearances of “good health” do not necessarily always follow our living in harmony with all of our conditions. Likewise, appearances of “bad health” do not necessarily follow ignorance of our conditions or living out of harmony with them. Once we learn to listen and understand its language, we can see the body speaking to us through varied appearances. Although living in tune with the environment and ourselves will likely feel good in its process and have its positive results, sometimes life knocks on doors we did not know we had. Even though when the body, mind, soul, and spirit are heard, they do not need to present or express in the same way, sometimes in ways unexpected, and that might be challenging, the body can be a teacher and vehicle that invites us to learn more about ourselves.

Ellen Davis © 2017

That which arises in the body is the outcome of a totality of conditions, but it also has nothing to do with rewards and punishments. It may have to do with what our souls want to show us that we haven’t yet seen. It may have to do with something we are processing for our collective body or for those near and dear to us. It may have to do with what will result in our being quiet and still so that we may take a pause from our momentum of activities and experience rest and/or something unknown. It may be what will shake up the status quo so that we open to that which is beyond it. Illnesses or injuries may lead to meeting new people, seeing new places, learning new things, and becoming ever more intimate and compassionate with ourselves and those around us. When we can reframe what has been pathologized or identified through pain enough to hear its story, we open to a much more positively creative way of facing and dealing with what is before us. We open to a deepening intimacy with the mysteries of our own divine and sacred journey.

Illnesses, injuries and the appearances of misfortunes can also open us to an acceptance that sometimes things simply happen. The need to find reasons for how or why they happened can sometimes be ways we have of resisting our sense of insecurity with the unknown. Sometimes the reasons we find may be revealed to be unconsciously confabulated mind candy assuaging that insecurity. Sitting in the unknown is in itself a rich journey of self-discovery and transformation. Rather than asking how or why this dis ease might have happened, the question then becomes, “How are we going to face these conditions and move forward in the most positive and creative way?”

The unknown is actually a necessary ground from which to open to that which is beyond preconceptions and the limitations of habits and mind. The unknown is the birthplace of inspiration and creativity. It is the culture that breathes nondual, undivided awareness that knows oneness and can act from a sincere and effortless compassion in service to self and world as one. The stillness, silence, emptiness, and suspension of belief that are elements of the unknown are where we can listen to ourselves, and where the energy for healing, the divine creative will and intelligence, is its most free and unobstructed.

This article is extrapolated from a much longer one posted here called Health: Our Divine Sacred Journey