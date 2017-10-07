Finding the right trainer for you- Do you even need one?

Free workout programs can be a great help when starting your fitness journey, making it easier for you to get working on your conditioning, fat loss, and muscular growth.

But what happens when you get past the “beginner” stage? Perhaps you’ve been training for a few months at your gym or even following the latest fad online or in a magazine. You start to see early results in muscular strength, cardiovascular endurance, and mobility as you wake and begin to activate your previously dormant muscles. It’s at this point that most people then tend to stagnate.

Do You Need a Trainer

The human body is designed to adapt to both supply (of food) and demand (energy demands). The more you push yourself, the more your body adapts. But with a very basic workout or even a rudimentary gym training session, are you really pushing your body at 100%? The answer: probably not… especially in an age of instagram workouts- remember, anyone can throw some exercises together and make a workout, but very few coaches can truly shape lives.

Human nature being what it is, you’re likely to stop pushing yourself hard, mixing up the workouts, and putting your body through its paces. You’ll probably work out with less frequency and opt for easier, less demanding workouts.

Working with a fitness trainer, on the other hand, will help you to keep kicking things up a notch and continually progress at the appropriate rate for you. Think about this- it’s not just what you GET from the trainer, but the information you GIVE by working with them, that allows appropriate workouts to be created that maximize your results.

Once the trainer sees that you’ve adapted to one workout, they’ll mix it up and find a new way to challenge you. They’ll add weights, sets, challenges and reps to your training sessions, forcing your body beyond what it’s currently capable of. In the end, THAT is what gets the results you want.

If you’re serious about getting in shape, you need a fitness trainer. Alone, you can only go so far. You’re eventually going to “ease up”, which can lead to stagnation and boredom with your training. By having someone who will push you hard, you will be able to go the distance and see results. This is true even of expert trainers- always work with someone else for your own program- it will challenge your way of thinking and push you out of your comfort zone.

What Makes a Good Fitness Trainer?

Let’s be clear: a fitness trainer isn’t necessarily someone that trains you at the gym. They can work with you at home, over the internet, or via a regular workout program. Whether they’re there in person or helping you remotely, they’re the best option to help you get results.

But what should you look for in a trainer? In many cases, availability is the most common recommendation. With only a few trainers at your local gym or CrossFit box to choose from, you may feel like you don’t have options.

Not so!

Don’t settle for “whoever is available”. Your goal should be to find a trainer who has experience and knowledge, who stimulates you to keep working hard, who offers inspiration and encouragement, genuinely cares about your progress, and who is motivating you to work out.

But here’s the most important thing: they should teach “sustainability”—the ability to keep working out on your own even when they’re not around. A sustainable workout program is one that you look forward to, and which keeps you working, moving, and training no matter where you are. That’s the only way that you’re going to see results. The right trainer will help to create this program for you. Once it’s in place, they’ll prepare you to keep going on it no matter what happens. A good trainer should educate you.

Why Athletes Insight Could Be Right For You

Athletes Insight is the solution for those who want to take their long-term fitness seriously. Based entirely around the support of individuals, the organization guides complete beginners, weekend warriors, and Olympic athletes through personalized and small group coaching to help you not only start your fitness journey, but see it through all the way to your definition of success.

Athletes Insight is the creation of Rich Stead, an applied sport scientist, with experience training athletes from the NBA, to international ice-skating, and everyone in between. He is also an ex-international athlete himself, competing around the world for Great Britain in the Winter Olympic sport of bobsled in both the two- and four-man events, collecting an array of medals along the way after transferring from the British Skeleton talent program. With the help of Sara Aguayo, the in-house running expert specializing in health and wellness, this dynamic duo are setting the record straight for individuals overwhelmed by fitness fads and misinformation plaguing the internet.

Not only does Rich have the experience, he has the knowledge as well. With Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Kinesiology from the prestigious Loughborough University in the U.K., Rich is a CSCS Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Sports Nutritionist, and of course, certified trainer.

Supporting Your Journey

Athletes Insight has created an uplifting community to provide support for athletes of all abilities. Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced athlete, there is a place for you. They are strong believers in celebrating the roller-coaster ride of an athlete’s journey.

Personalized online coaching is available for athletes and trainees of every ability and fitness level. Whether you’re a newbie to the gym or you’ve been training for years, you can find a program to exceed your standards. Best of all, you’ll be able to work out from home or your local gym with the help of Rich, Sara and their trainers to walk you through the sessions.

With bespoke online personal training programs to motivate you to do more and push yourself harder than ever, every session is tailored to your goals and fitness level- and ample motivation and inspiration will help you to keep working. Athletes Insight also keeps you accountable, tracks your progress, and follows up to ensure you’re doing your part. You’ll find fitness education to teach you everything you need to know to reach your goals.