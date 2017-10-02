Finding truth in these attacks

After the deadly shooting in Las Vegas over the weekend, we search for a reason as to why the events unfolded as they did. We, as mankind, need to blame someone beyond the scope of a single person. But is this the way to finding truth?

Media hit the ground running with stories of Stephen Craig Paddock, identified as the shooter, and the details they knew from the little information being shared by law enforcement agencies. Viewers from all over the world began to comment and give their “expert opinions” on what lead to the events of that night. As more details came in, terrorist groups began to claim responsibility. As the death toll kept rising, the hate did as well.

The FBI has denied any reports that the man was affiliated with the terror group ISIS. Yet people still are posting about it. Antifa claimed responsibility as well on social media and later took their post down, some reports say. So, what is the truth? Was this another case of homegrown terrorism? Where can we find the real facts to the terrorist attack in Las Vegas?

As the day unfolds and more information is known, the events of this tragedy will not be found within hours. This case will take weeks or longer to find out the reasons. The world may never know his motives completely as he cowardly took his own life when he was about to be apprehended by law enforcement, according to officials at this time. Truth is this: we, as mankind, have gone away from the morals and responsibilities to one another in this world we live in. We are all to blame for these acts. Our world, at our own hands, is run by hate, fear, and division. Any act to stand up against these traits is met with more hate. The truth is that until we, as mankind, can come together and build bridges with one another despite our differences, we will always have senseless deaths, ignorance, and fear.

I urge, beg, and pray that we can use this tragedy to finally see that it is not about the labels we are given that divide us, but it is about us dividing ourselves due to ignorance, fear, and hate. Today I encourage us all to go out and talk to someone we normally wouldn’t. Find out more about our similarities than our differences. Once we find a starting point, we can all become better, stronger, and happier together than we ever will be divided. In the face of this tragedy, let us show compassion and love regardless of race, religion, origin, or sexual preference. Finding truth in these attacks begins with each of us. We must all come together and say no more terrorism, no more hate, no more division.