Finishing the Hat – Laura Camerlengo on the Bonnets of 'Degas, Impressionism, and the Paris Millinery Trade' now at the Legion of Honor

Laura Camerlengo is Assistant Curator, Costume and Textile Arts at FAMSF. Right now, she is all about hats for the new exhibit at the Legion of Honor – Degas, Impressionism, and the Paris Millinery Trade. Laura is also a contributor to the exhibition’s companion catalogue, sharing a balance of scrupulous research and contemporary anecdotes that push the reader into the salons of the most extraordinary milliners in Paris – and to mingle with their clientele. During the eye-popping press tour shared with Melissa Buron (Associate Curator, European Paintings), Laura drew our attention to some strategic innovations of the Industrial Revolution – materials such as machine-made lace and artificial silks – and their impact upon the growing millinery industry. Being an avid fan of classic MGM musicals and costume dramas – the exhibit’s assemblage of hats and bonnets seemed all too familiar and monopolized my attention. The toppers for men are also well represented. But, that’s another story.

T.C. In the display case – Hats by Madame Luison, Ida Margueritte, and Guillard Soeurs. In the background – Degas’ The Milliners, ca. 1898

Saint Louis Art Museum Degas, The Milliners, ca. 1898

“The collection includes nine hats and one bonnet from the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco,” said Laura during our subsequent interview. “We are really excited to have them on view. There are also hats from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and other great collections around the US and internationally. The hat belonging to Rosalie Meyer [see below] is a particular favorite because it was purchased upon her marriage to the heir of Levi Strauss and Company – Sigmund Stern. Rosalie is the founder of Sigmund Stern Grove. She purchased it around 1892. We can substantiate that date based on not only the style of the hat, but on records that show when she got married. The hat was made by Michniewicz-Tuvée who was pretty well known in France at the time. We know Mrs. Stern’s hat comes from the Paris salon because it does not have an importation label. ”

The salon Michniewicz-Tuvée was located at 25 Place Vendôme from 1868–1905. The site is now occupied by Bulgari.

FAMSF. See Catalogue, Plate 19 MICHNIEWICZ-TUVḖE, Woman’s hat, ca. 1892, owned by Rosalie Meyer Stern. Rabbit felt, ostrich feathers, silk satin ribbon, faceted jet buckles. FAMSF. Gift of Mrs. Walter Haas.

”The last big push on hats was in the 1990s, the exhibitions laid-out wonderful groundwork. I was able to build on that information. I looked through various genealogies and archives and found that she [milliner, Augustine-Marie Michniewicz] had married in 1868. It seems the company was either in collaboration with her husband [Alexis Stanislas Tuvée] or had not taken his name at that point. What we see happening is that she is doing so well that others start counterfeiting her label and producing fake hats. As soon as something has a label, it can be counterfeited. Hats are leaving Paris, going to specialty shops, and to department stores in the US. The duties, packing and freight could easily double the cost of a Paris-made hat. Eventually, various designers start giving specialty stores and department stores the right to produce hats based on their designs. Those hats are usually marked and we have some in the exhibition.”

The hat below, on display in the first gallery, is an example of this practice. The label reads: MODES DE PARIS / Brown / IMPORTER / 171 WABASH AVE. / PALMER HOUSE / CHICAGO. The site is now occupied by Palmer House - A Hilton Hotel.

FAMSF. See Catalogue, Plate 5 BROWN, CHICAGO, Woman’s Bonnet, ca. 1894

“California Newspaper Archives (1846-2016) is a great resource for any San Francisco information. One well known San Franciscan, Ella Wall Goad Hooker, wore a great bonnet that is in the exhibition. I found records from 1886 which show that Ella was in Europe for eight months. She was around eighteen, the date for this hat is about 1885. We can’t say for certain, but it would place her in Europe at a time when she could have purchased this bonnet. There is no importation label, nothing to suggest the hat was imported into the US. It’s interesting to think about her wearing this bonnet since color was somewhat codified. There were etiquette guides in ladies manuals that would suggest, ‘If you are a blonde – consider wearing brown. Pair it with a blue dress so that you are in harmony with your skin tone and coloring.’ Ella Goad was doing her shopping while on the Grand Tour. ”

FAMSF. See Catalogue, Plate 40 Bonnet purchased by Ella Wall Goad Hooker; Mme. Pouyanne / 4 Rue de la Paix / Paris. Gift from her son, Osgood Hooker.

In the catalogue entry, Laura’s description of the bonnet [Plate 40] includes a blurb from a February 1890 issue of the Coronado Mercury: ‘One of the most bewitching, kissable mouths to be found anywhere is that belonging to Miss Ella Goad’s pretty face. She is decidedly blonde, of medium height, exceedingly good figure, and has a fair, clear complexion and very white, regular teeth.’

“Ella passed away in 1947, four years later her hats joined the museum’s collection. Certainly, in the early 20th century, a fashionable woman would not be wearing bonnets from the 1880s. But they must have been very important to her – to have kept them through the course of her life.”

FAMSF. See Catalogue, Plate 23 MANGIN MAURICE / 27. Rue de Quatre-Septembre / PARIS. Woman’s bonnet, ca. 1880 – ostrich feathers, machine made lace, silk velvet ribbon, metal sequins, faceted glass stones. Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

FAMSF Degas, Impressionism, and the Paris Millinery Trade. Softcover. At the FAMSF Store.

“The millinery industry grew to sustain an international trade in feathers, bird carcasses, and things of that nature. What you see throughout this period are exotic specimens, also domestic birds. With the development of conservation laws they increasingly move into domestic fowl – which might be pheasant, rooster, or chicken – with bans on the use of exotic feathers, the use of exotic species. The rise of this trade and also the rise of commercial taxidermy and natural history really spurs the development of the conservation laws we know today.”

Laura does have a favorite among the FAMSF collection. The hat is from an anonymous milliner, probably 1890, and features an alert African Starling atop a spray of jet beads.

FAMSF. See Catalogue, Plate 12 Woman’s hat, ca. 1890. FAMSF. Gift of Mrs. Caroline Schuman.

“This is a toque – a small hat with a closely turned-up brim. We try to be really mindful of the positioning of the hats and the bonnets – how they were to be worn on the head. Our team made all the display poles and interior mounts and in the same manner as other lending institutions. We use a lot of primary source documentation to get a sense of how the hat should be seen or as pictured on the head at the time they were made. The hats were all very much designed to be seen at certain angles – because they are responding to hair styles. In this example, the wearer and the bird are facing forward. The hat would be pitched a little bit forward, coming down on the head.”

FAMSF. See Catalogue, p. 132 Degas, In Front of the Mirror, ca. 1889. Pastel on paper. Hamburger Kunsthalle.

“My colleague Anne Getts and I spent a lot of time at the California Academy of Sciences where we identified and verified different bird species on the hats. It was fantastic to confirm that this was an African Starling – that it might have come from a French Colony such as Senegal. They were certainly exporting feathers from those areas and bringing them into France. Looking at the Natural History Collection, after having looked at so many hats in the exhibition, we could see that there was a real resonance in the way that birds are mounted as specimens and the way they were mounted for hats. The starling’s wings are outstretched as though it were about to take flight.

“There is another hat from 1885 in our collection with this great pheasant wing – which we believe is a Ringneck pheasant. What I find fascinating is that the form and shape of the hat comes out of masculine headware styles – men’s riding hats. The specimen itself is something that would be hunted. There is a correlation between the design and shape of the hat which comes out of the riding / hunting culture and a pheasant wing which is very much evocative of that same culture.”

T.C. In the display case – ANONYMOUS, Woman’s Hat, ca. 1885. Plated straw, silk taffeta ribbon, and pheasant wing. FAMSF. The Laura Dunlap Leach Collection.

“Going back to the idea of color – these two are really beautiful purple designs. They are both inspired by the invention of mauveine or mauve which was developed in 1856 by a chemist who was trying to find a cure for malaria. It is derived from mollusks. The color is a consequence of other scientific research and it was the first actual synthetic analine dye. It popularizes what was a very expensive and very exclusive color. Purple has always been the color associated with royalty. So, there is this huge trend for hats and bonnets in shades and tones of purple. What we see in the second half of the 19th century is this widespread popularity of purple in women’s clothing. So there were certainly trends in color much as we have today.”

FAMSF. See Catalogue, Plates 51 an 52 (Right) Mesdemoiselles Cotel. Woman’s bonnet, ca. 1885. Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Left) Madame Marie Collin. Woman’s hat, ca. 1900. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

“Many women entered the garment industry in Paris. The milliners and modistes – those at the highest level were considered queens of the fashion industry. In the hierarchy of people working in the garment industry, there was a certain prestige in working for a milliner. It varied, of course, in where you ranked in the hierarchy of millinery. Girls would start at the age of thirteen perhaps as a full-time errand girl and work their way up. There were different ranks, such as whether you were creating the foundation of the hat or trimming it. In general, that area of the garment industry was considered more elevated than other areas. There was talk of them working long hours, sometimes through the night because of the heavy demand.”

T.C. In the display case – GUILLARD SOEURS, Woman’s Hat, ca. 1910. In the background – Degas’ The Milliners, ca. 1898 (left) and Georges Jeanniot’s At the Milliner’s, 1900 (right).

“This project is a great way to celebrate the museum’s costume and textiles collection – particularly some of its earliest pieces which came from really wonderful and prominent San Franciscans. It is as much a celebration of the Impressionists, the millinery industry and the milliners as it is of San Francisco history.”