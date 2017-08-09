FIRE AND FURY: ENTERING TRUMP'S BRAIN TO SEE WHAT HE REALLY MEANT

Concerned, like you, about the threat of nuclear war, I decided to teleport my way into Trump’s head to see what he really meant by the statements “fire and fury” and “power the likes of which the world has never seen.”

First of all it’s not an easy trip and no one has ever been able to reach a coherent thought yet.

To get to the source of his thinking you have to first walk blindly for days through The Field of Fog, which has the same viscosity, taste and color of Nutella. You then must wind your way through The Hall of Mirrors, which is the closet that Trump will ever get to any kind of personal reflection. On closer examination, you realize that these are actually funhouse mirrors which give you back the distorted image that you are bigger and greater than you think you are.

Next you have to take a slow bloat to Vagina down the Covfefe River which is made up of 100% beautiful chocolate which will slowly wind its way through The Extra Notches Beltway.

From there you hop aboard The No Train of Thought, which goes in endless circles for months at a time, whose string-of-pearl-enveloped caboose strikes a remarkable resemblance to Sarah Huckabee “I Think I Can, I think I Can” Sanders. While you are there, feel free to marvel at her deft sarcasm, which is known colloquially as the “wit of the Cracker Barrel.” She is housed in the section of the brain, the ironically named hippocampus, which in this case is severely damaged, and as a result neither she or Trump can build new memories, living instead in a strange world where everything that he or she experiences just fades away, even while older memories, from the time before the damage, are untouched.

In other words neither one has a conscience.

If at any point you feel lost, which you will for the entire trip, you can stop at The Misinformation Booth to speak to Miss Information herself, Kelly Ann Conway who will give you confusing signals and alternative travel facts that will pretty much guarantee that none of this trip will make an ounce of sense.

You then tiptoe past Melania’s bedroom, which is a dark and dreary place where even Trump is not allowed to go.

You then take a detour to La Cage Aux Fool, which features acres of dodo birds who impulsively tweet incredibly stupid, arrogant, incomprehensibly self-incriminating things. They also have a few parrots,

We do a stop over for a meal at Art of the Deli where they serve nothing but 71 year-old-ham and features menus that were ghost written by Tony Schwartz.

Next is a visit to the campus of David Dukes University where you get to see Stephen Miller read any number of white nationalist speeches that he wrote for Jeff Sessions and Michelle Bachmann years ago, both of whom have heads that are not available for tours because of the need for extensive renovation.

First thing in the morning, with still not a coherent thought or idea in sight, you pass The Donald Trump Library which houses his vast collection of Penthouse, Juggs , Playboy, Highlights Magazine and a well-worn braille copy of “Mein Kampf” because you would have to be blind not to realize how psychotic and racist it is.

A few more stops and you’re almost there.

The Hall of Heroes is a must see. On prominent display: a wax figure of Steve Scaramucci who has an explicative-filled, literal wicked witch meltdown, Alex Jones who talks until his head explodes (releasing a plume of circus cannon confetti) and Vladimir Putin, who appears, “Young Frankenstein”- style in tails, top hat and cane, with a matching Trump figure as they sing “Putin on The Ritz” in a production called “Debts Entertainment.”

And then finally, after what feels like years (it was only 8 months) we arrive at the outer bark-like layer of Trump’s brain that theoretically allows him to successfully use language, acquire complex skills, create tools, and live in social groups.

In normal humans, the cerebral cortex is wrinkled and folded, rather than smooth as it is in most other animals. This creates a much greater surface area and size, and allows increased capacities for learning, remembering, and thinking.

The folding of the cerebral cortex is referred to as corticalization.

Trump’s frontal lobe is basically a dollar bill, which has been, folded origami style into a tiny recreation of Trump Tower.

It it’s presence I asked the current president what he meant when he said that he would attack North Korea with fire and fury.

At first he denied ever saying it, even though he said it on national television less than 24 hours ago.

When pushed for an explanation, he said what he meant was that he would “fire” Kim Jun Un in a spectacular way no with fury, but with the his personal furrier, Saul Kaplan, who makes all of Melania’s endangered animal skin coats and shoes.

He went on to explain that the remark that he will unleash a power like the world has never seen, he was referring to electricity, which literally no one in the world has ever seen.

At that point, the entire celebral cortex shut itself down from extreme overuse and went into presidential mode which leaves him with the limited ability to sign bills like a penmanship challenged five year old, whose content, like healthcare, he knows nothing about, attend rallies where the door entrance requirement is an IQ of under 40, tweet at all hours of the night and play golf non-stop with the swing of an arthritic woman fanning herself at a performance of Hello Dolly.

At this point I had to get out of his head and back into mine, which I was able to do quickly where I found myself back watching Rachel Maddow, Chris Mathews and Lawrence O’Donnell to see if I could get my one and only question answered: