Fire & Rain…living life to the full again

By Ute Amann-Seidel

When my fiancé died suddenly and completely unexpectedly of an asthma attack at the age of 50 it felt as if the biggest part of me had died with him. Just four weeks previously we had got engaged in Paris and the world seemed perfect. Then this.

Why him? Why am I still here? The thought of 30 or so David-less years filled me with dread. Many things lost their meaning – including, or especially, my job as a management consultant. My body and brain just about functioned to get me through the day, no more. I was lucky that I had a net of love from friends and family that carried me. Had a doctor presented me with the diagnosis of terminal cancer back then, I’d have hugged them with delight.

Mindfulness is an omnipresent buzzword. For me living mindfully on an hourly, daily, weekly basis was the only bearable mode of being. I experienced the healing effect of my daily walks through the Scottish countryside, preferably along the sea, loch or canal, and preferably on my own. I discovered yoga as an important ingredient, and I’ve always been into creative things anyway. I binge-read lots of grief-related books, articles, blogs and poems and found many helpful words and snippets on my journey of trying to make sense of this new normal.

One day on a walk along the canal in my chosen hometown Linlithgow near Edinburgh I realised that my hunger for life had returned miraculously, along with a huge portion of new courage and determination. I no longer wanted to die because I still have a job to do! And it is to use the skills and expertise from my day job and my other business Wild at Art to create Fire & Rain Soul Spas – re-treat holidays in stunning Scottish island locations for people who have, like me, lost their life partner.

Fire & Rain is about sharing some of the things that have helped me heal and want to live again, with others. I live wholeheartedly and want to inspire others in my situation to look into the future a bit more positively again. When you’ve lost the person who was at the centre of your life – lover, companion and best friend – you may still want to go on holiday, away from it all, to beautiful places. But not necessarily on your own, nor with people who mean well but still have their “normal” life….and least of all on a singles holiday where the focus is on finding a new partner.

The emphasis for Fire & Rain Soul Spas is on enjoyment – walks on the beach and in the mountains, tasteful and cosy surroundings, reading and chats by the woodfire, tasty food and wine, island tours, creative surprises, yoga practice, mindfulness meditation and more. In the company of people who really understand. The light-touch programme offers inspiring activities every day, but still leaves plenty time to just drift and be.

With nature and feelgood surroundings acting as therapists, these re-treat holidays are a safe space and remind us that we deserve only the best. And that life is worth living to the full, even after a great loss.

It will take a lot of time and energy to spread the word about Fire & Rain, but feedback from bereavement counsellors and support organisations has been very encouraging so far. To open up my soul spas as widely as possible I’m speaking to a couple of charities to work out the best way of regularly making a small number of spaces available for free to widows and widowers where the cost is a challenge. And few ideas for other helpful things are in the pipeline (i.e. my head)…so watch this space!

Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one and precious life? - Mary Oliver

About Ute Amann-Seidel