Fireball Bagels Now Exist Because This Is A Wild World We Live In

In case you needed any more proof that 2017 is a bizarre time to be alive, The Bagel Nook in Freehold, NJ has stepped up. Yesterday, the shop posted a photo to Instagram announcing its new bagel, and your feelings about it will depend on whether you love or despise cinnamon whisky — because there's really no in between. The unexpected new menu item is the Fireball Bagel.

How is this wild booze-inspired bagel made? It involves quite a few shots of Fireball. According to Delish, Alex Berkowitz, the creator of the Fireball Bagel, starts by pouring a bit of the whisky into his standard bagel dough mix. After the dough shaped, proofed, and boiled for several seconds, each circle gets tossed in a sweet and spicy mixture of cinnamon sugar. They are then baked, but the oven is not the last stop on these bagels' journey to our plates.

Delish reports that the after the bagels are baked, they get dipped in a Fireball syrup, which is made by reducing all the alcohol out of the whisky on the stove. When they're fully soaked, the bagels are sprinkled with powdered sugar. Finally, the Fireball Bagels are ready to be served, with a liberal schmear of apple pie cream cheese.

As ferocious and unconventional as this whisky-drenched treat is, it's not all that surprising coming from The Bagel Nook. They are the spot that brought us the Oreo Overload bagel last summer, when gimmicky bagels started to really take off. Since then, we've also seen the cutesy Unicorn Bagel, with it's glittery cream cheese, and heart-shaped bagels in honor of Valentine's Day. Our personal fave among the Bagel Nook's zany creations is the Flamin' Hot Cheetos Bagel. We can't wait to see what they come up with next.