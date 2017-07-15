This might make you want to jump on a couch Tom Cruise-style.
After debuting it at the D23 Expo, Disney dropped the teaser trailer for “A Wrinkle in Time.” The adaptation of the Madeleine L’Engle novel is directed by Ava DuVernay and promises to take “audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and ultimately, the triumph of love.”
The movie features a star-studded cast, including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Zach Galifianakis and Chris Pine.
You can check out all their magical looks in the trailer above. Just make sure to be careful on those couches.
“A Wrinkle in Time” hits theaters March 9, 2018.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
Disney Princesses As Women's Rights Activists
CONVERSATIONS