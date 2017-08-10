Leadership Girl Presents First Annual Leadership Girl Live Summit 2017

Leadership Girl will present the First Annual Leadership Girl Live Summit taking place at the beautiful Doyle’s Vineyard in Durham, NC beginning on Friday September 22nd and concluding on Sunday September 23rd, 2017 and connecting women entrepreneurs together to foster deeper relationships to drive community and collaboration.

Friday Evening

We'll begin the evening with open networking, shopping and a vendor expo. We'll have a gaming truck, DJ and music. Wine for all attendees and dinner! (Admission includes a glass of wine!)

Saturday

Get Ready to be Inspired! We'll begin with our keynote speaker Leslie Flowers, followed by Jo Hausman, Annelies Gentile, Diana Needham, Divya Parekh, Kathryn Rose, Gin Burchfield, Marshall Evans, and Haley Lynn Gray. Activities will include some team building exercises and a self defense workshop taught by Women FOR Women.

We will conclude Saturday with Dinner, a Movie (The Devil Wears Prada), and wonderful, tasty desserts.

Sunday

First Accessible Yoga for all Levels followed by an interactive Drumming Circle. . We will gather for Brunch followed by more chances for Amazing Growth.with Our Cornerstone Speaker Erin Baker speaks about overcoming adversity and challenges in life. We will end the day at 2:00 PM.

Friday Evening Only

$25 per person*

Attend this Networking, Sipping and Shopping event.

Networking and Sipping

Vendor booths, shopping

Music with live DJ

Yummy Southern Style BBQ Dinner

Complimentary glass of wine

Gaming Truck

*After 8/15 price increases to $30

All Access Pass

$125 per person*

Attend all event activities throughout the weekend. (Or you pick and choose)

Friday evening activities

Saturday and Sunday activities

Catered lunch and dinner on Saturday

Catered Brunch on Sunday

Expert Guest Speakers

Self Defense Workshop , Interactive Drumming Circle, Sunday Sunrise Yoga Class for all abilities, and MORE!

* After 8/15 Price increases to $150

You want more customers for your business. I get it. That's exactly why this weekend was created for you.

To help you build your network, so that you can get more clients in your business, so you can take the kids to Disneyworld, pay for dance lessons, and get on with life.

By building your network of other professionals who can refer to you, you will dramatically increase the amount of business you bring in.

Join us and learn about the power of collaboration and community to grow your business.

With over 200 amazing leaders and entrepreneurs in attendance, you will have the opportunity to network, build relationships over wine, drums, and some great exercises.

