First Communion Party Ideas for Girls

Last week, my niece did her First Communion. It brought back a lot of memories from when my oldest two sons had theirs. My six-year-old triplets had so much fun and that was an added bonus! There are lots of parties they are not invited to attend. While celebrating a First Communion is a very special day for families, it can also be a very expensive day. That's especially true when you have a celebration party following the ceremony. Consider some of these great First Communion party ideas and tips for your next celebration.

When it comes to colors, I love a two-color style with an additional accent color. My niece's party was pink and white with silver accents throughout. It was absolutely gorgeous. The party location was a community center with a single room, plus a narrow kitchen, and a bathroom.

247modernmom.com

I love that these First Communion party ideas can be replicated in a home or within an outdoor tented area.

It was a true transformation. Matching food with the party colors when possible creates a beautiful result that can be easily achieved. These cross and angel cake pops were done in the party colors and mounted on paper straws. Gorgeous!

247modernmom.com

247modernmom.com

247modernmom.com

247modernmom.com

Creating a tablescape backdrop turns an ordinary food table into and extraordinary sight!

Balloons and streamers are an affordable way to add extra beauty to your party. This wall was accented with balloons clustered together in sets of four and color streamers twisted in parallel sets along hanging from the balloon wall banner.

247modernmom.com

247modernmom.com

Chair covers and bows are one of my favorite ways to turn the seating area into a dining experience! *Pro tip: Take an extra couple of minutes to make sure the backs of your chairs are evenly aligned for that extra touch of visual perfection!

247modernmom.com

Fancy up your table centers with a personal touch of DIY and practical gifts. These flowers were made with wooden dowels, with ribbon wrapped around them. The dowels were then inserted into white styrofoam balls. Paper flower pedals were attached using white-tip pins and the entire piece was inserted into plastic pots with styrofoam to hold the dowel in place, and mock moss to give it the finishing touch! Pre-framed pictures of the First Communion child are a hit with guests!

247modernmom.com

247modernmom.com

A backdrop, diy picture frame, and accessories gives you a fun photo are all the guests will enjoy!

247modernmom.com

247modernmom.com

247modernmom.com

My niece is such a joyful girl! Her silly is contagious.

247modernmom.com

247modernmom.com

247modernmom.com

247modernmom.com