ImageCatcher News Service via Getty Images First dogs Bo, left, and Sunny Obama are also moving out of the White House this month.

The presidential pooches are on the move, along with President Barack Obama and the first family ― and people really aren’t happy about it.

Twitter users have paid tribute to the “first dogs,” Bo and Sunny Obama, as the Obamas prepare to leave the White House this month.

Followers of the popular “We Rate Dogs” Twitter feed went into meltdown on Tuesday night after it scored both of the Portuguese Water Dogs 14/10.

This is Bo. He was a very good First Doggo. 14/10 would be an absolute honor to pet pic.twitter.com/AdPKrI8BZ1 — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) January 11, 2017

This is Sunny. She was also a very good First Doggo. 14/10 would also be an absolute honor to pet pic.twitter.com/YOC1fHFCSb — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) January 11, 2017

Many said they were crying at the thought of Bo and Sunny no longer being pictured running around the Oval Office. Others used the opportunity to poke fun at President-elect Donald Trump and his potential choice of pets.

Here are some of the most popular responses we’ve seen so far:

@dog_rates trump probably likes cats — Katherine Anderson (@Kanderson2018) January 11, 2017

So sad that first pets Bo and Sunny, the Obamas dogs, will soon be replaced by a talking raven and a possum with a taste for human blood. — Alison Leiby (@AlisonLeiby) January 11, 2017

@dog_rates wow, imagine the move for Bo & Sunny. Leaving the only house they've ever known. Good Dogs. — stretchdogg (@stretchdogg) January 11, 2017

@dog_rates would pet 4 more years. — Randster (@randster) January 11, 2017

@tessathorp @dog_rates oh my god oh my god I'm hyperventilating — Annie (@AnnieFascilla) January 11, 2017

@Matt_Bahooski @dog_rates they are such great first doggos 😭😭🐶 — Blake Waranch (@blakewwaranch) January 11, 2017

@dog_rates Bo is classy af. He wears gloves! — Emy Anemsalok (@Anemsalok) January 11, 2017

@dog_rates I saw him in DC being walked by an aide once. Best celeb siting ever 14/10 — Bubble Dweller🌹 (@Kristinmedd) January 11, 2017

@dog_rates @btwnthestacks Seriously, my kids are wondering if Bo and Sunny are going to be sad when they no longer have the White House lawn — Mary Whitney (@WordyMary) January 11, 2017