FIRST Ever War Memorial To Remember The Unsung Heroes From The African and Caribbean Soldiers

After world war II the British Government extended invitations to the Commonwealth Countries for them to leave their family, children, friends and their homeland for jobs in Great Britain, this meant they would have a better quality of life and they would have been able to financially support their families. They travelled on the Empire Windrush and became know as the ‘Windrush Generation’.

Whilst this Windrush Generation are widely known, there is another generation of migrants that have never been remembered, these migrants were part of the British Military Armed Forces. In 1915 Thousands of men and women from Africa and the Caribbean who were serving in the Military Armed Forces were asked to join Europe to help fight in the war, most of whom sacrificed, fought, lost their limbs and died in world wars I and II.

Those troops became the first British West Indies Regiment (BWIR). They fought in honour of their Queen and for the British Empire and whilst the war was won, these men and women were never openly acknowledged or recognised and they became our unsung heroes who were lost and forgotten.

Google Images West Indian Regiment from Barbados

But since then there have been pioneers that have been fighting for recognition from the British Government for these soldiers that left their homeland and fought for the British Empire.

Every November the British Legion sell Red Poppies to collect money from the public in remembrance for the soldiers that lost their lives during world wars I and II. These funds go towards the families of those men and women that died, however over the past 100 years Poppy Day has never included any of the two million men and women that served in both wars who came from Africa and the Caribbean. Now some 100 years later, history has been made as Mr Jak Beula Dodd and others collaborate together in order to officially recognise what the African and Caribbean men did for the British Empire.

On 22nd June 2017 just over one hundred years later, history has been made, the Queen has officially recognised what these men and women did for the British Empire and the African and Caribbean War Memorial has been unveiled in remembrance of the forgotten. At the time of world war II in 1940 Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, was 14 years of age and made her first public radio broadcast message during the BBC’s Children’s Hour, where she addressed other children who had been evacuated from the cities, she said the following: “We are trying to do all we can to help our gallant sailors, soldiers and airmen and we are trying, too to bear our share of the danger and sadness of war. We know, every one of us, that in the end all will be well”

We can now say that the gallant Sailors, Soldiers and Airmen now include the unsung heroes from the African and Caribbean military armed forces. Yes it was well 100 years later. At this memorable historic occasion the British Military were celebrating with their bands, there were several troops from different battalions.

It was estimated two million African and Caribbean soldiers fought in both world wars I and II. It was also estimated that over 100K African and Caribbean men and women died during service. Among those that attended the unveiling were Members of Parliament, Veterans and members of the general public. British Secretary of State Defence Sir Michael Fallon said “this should have been done earlier, African and Caribbean’s have made a huge contribution and are still making a contribution to our defence today”. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also commented on how courageous the African and Caribbean men and women were that fought with the British Army in the first and second world war.

Lord Herman Ouseley British Parliamentarian, Member of the House of Lords, said “it’s symbolic because it ends a 60 year period of when I was approached by adults when I was a youngster and was told’ “we didn’t win the war for you people to come and take our jobs and our homes’. As a child those words made Lord Ouseley feel extremely worthless but now the recognitions of the memorial has made him feel extremely worthy.

He added: "I hope this memorial will remind us of the on going contribution of our African and Caribbean communities to our country and to the defence of our country."

Serah Lister Unveiling of African and Caribbean War Memorial - “Remembering the Forgotten”