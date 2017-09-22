First Listen: “bad bad Love” – Lustrous, Sultry Alt Rock From Half The Animal

Today marks the release of “bad bad Love” from Half The Animal. Hailing from Laguna Beach, California, the band is made up of Chase Johnson on vocals; Nick Gross sits in the pocket; Evan Smith on bass; and Dan Graham on guitar. Johnson and Gross starred in MTV’s hit series, Laguna Beach prior to forming the band.

The band’s debut single, “Babylon,” put them on the musical map with its powerful sound, resulting in more than one million online streams. The band’s unique resonance landed them on iTunes’ What’s Hot chart and rocketed them to number one on Shazam. During the months of September and October, the band will participate in a nationwide tour, along with Atlas Genius.

Stylistically, Half The Animal amalgamates pop and electronic elements with alternative rock hooks, and poetic lyrics that draw listeners in. Their distinctive sound, rife with multiple sonic shades and hues, eschews the drab and colorless, providing a sense of imminence and vitality.

“bad bad Love” begins with a crunching, solid groove accompanied by a smooth radiant synth. The melody exudes a compelling, tantalizing electronic pop essence, luminous with fervent harmonics and focused rhythmic components. Delightfully colorful background harmonies provide a pulsing texture to the melody, enhancing its depth and energetic ambience. Johnson’s dulcet tenor gives the song a high shimmering, simmering quality that oozes dark sensuality, seduction and emotional risk. Although his high-pitched voice is rich and vibrant, it simultaneously infuses the tune with impulsive recklessness and the effluvium of unfiltered nasty vice. It’s a superbly evocative voice, exuding stylish intensity.

Photo Credit: Half The Animal

The lyrics of “bad bad Love” give breath to scurrilous conjectures, projecting a graphic sonic aura of intractable lust, seduction, sexual liaison and the notorious reality of erotic iniquity. Tumescent with monumental, voluptuous carnality, reality fades and the single overwhelming magnetism of desire and its fulfillment consumes the ingenuous subject in a flame of hunger. Later, as he looks back, he wonders why “I wanted bad bad Love.” The rhetorical question is loaded with the aroma of regret and, at the same time, chock-full of complex mazes of contrite pleasure.

Chase Johnson says, “’bad bad Love’ is a song about the power of a woman’s love on a man who doesn’t know any better.”

Half The Animal indubitably has it going on! “bad bad Love” delivers an infectiously ineffable melody that seeps into your bloodstream through the pores of your skin. The sultry, slinky lyrics coruscate with brilliant allusions and erotic turns of phrase. And Johnson’s lustrously redolent voice provides a Jovian erogenous potency. Don’t miss “bad bad Love.” I’ve already added it to my playlist, listening to it over and over.