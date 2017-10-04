First Listen: ColinResponse Drops New Single, "Something About Your Love"

Through the dark times, we find solace in things that make us happy from making comfort food to watching classic movies to dancing along to feel good songs. If you’re looking for the latter, pop-soul artist ColinResponse has got you covered! Backed by a five-piece band, including bass, guitar, drums, trumpet and saxophone, ColinResponse and his sweetly soulful vocals bring something special to the table.Today we’re thrilled to share the new single from the artist, “Something About Your Love.”

Although “Something About Your Love” seems like it’s a track about a specific person in ColinResponse’s life, that is not the case. "Since I was a child, I’ve never had a relationship with anyone like I have with music,” he tells us. “Something About Your Love tells the story of how music has always been there for me, when no-one else has. How it has empowered me during difficult times, and how it has filled me with gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon me.” Give the track a spin in the player below!

He shares with us when the track was written, stating:

“I wrote the song in France when Hennessy invited me to perform at a festival in the beautiful city of Cognac. It was my first time in Europe and during the time I spent there I literally drank only three things: water, wine and cognac. <laughs>

When I returned to Toronto, I brought the song to my band and sang it to them before I even had a chance to write it down. That muffled recording you hear at the beginning of the track is actually a voice note I took on my phone during that first rehearsal four years ago.”

From start to finish, the track transports you to a different time, bringing you on a journey just like how music has taken the Toronto artist on a journey of his own. “We all have passion for something special in our lives. For some people that thing is their job, a craft, or a person, for me, it’s music."

“Something About Your Love” is off ColinResponse’s self-titled EP, to be released October 27th, 2017. For more information, head on over to www.ColinResponse.com.