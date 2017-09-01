First Listen: “Incredible” – Spectacular New Music From Evee

“Incredible” is the new single from Evee. And it’s lit! After moving to New York City, Evee, who is an accomplished model, actress, dancer and classically-trained opera singer, made the decision to focus on music. The decision yielded immediate spectacular repercussions. She impacted listeners with her previous single, “Lone Wolf,” featured on Starbucks’ “Coffeehouse Pop” Spotify Playlist. Now she’s back with “Incredible.”

Stylistically, Evee falls into the pop category, blending pop, R&B and electronic elements into singularly imaginative melodies full of soulful rhythm and enchanting harmonies.

“Incredible” starts off with a subdued yet bright synth, and a slow, solid groove founded on the cogent bassline. The melody emanates electronic, R&B and mild hip hop flavors set in a pop matrix. Flowing with rich persuasion and riding an inarguably impressive proximate piano, the melody oozes a soft, residual energy that seeps into your soul. Velvety vocal harmonies provide the tune with luminosity akin to ozone smelling mists undulating across a sonic landscape that is simultaneously charming and melancholic. Synth accents and sound effects provide the music with radiant harmonics, adding a muted shimmer. The beat rides a crisp sidestick and staccato clicks, enhancing the rhythmic component, while delivering a capacitor for the tune’s easy, mellifluous progression.

Evee’s voice is nonpareil, rich with a plummy resonance under exquisite lilting control. It’s fragile and vulnerable, yet evocative and luxuriantly textured, emanating a gorgeously tight sensuous, delicious timbre. Her phrasing and articulation are precise, while her inflection is shot through with eddies of yearning and blues. Her voice reminds me of a hybrid of Rihanna and Adele, emanating a unique vocal commerce rife with dark honeyed undertones.

The lyrics of “Incredible” relate the dull aching pain resulting from a broken heart, a fractured heart coping with emotional overcompensation that refuses consolation, constantly attempting to explain the inconceivable.

“Running round town trying to find my broken pieces / Losing myself in the old familiar places / Chasing shadows in sight from faces / Face away and pretend that I just can’t shake it / Was it something I said / Was it something I did?” And then the delicately melancholic chorus: “This pain is incredible / Oh oh / This pain is incredible.”

The lyrics exhibit the psychological stain of heartbreak by putting stark emotions into real words. The poignancy of the words makes it impossible not to sing along because we’ve all experienced the utter desolation of lost love.

Evee has it going on! “Incredible” is an incredible song with a beautiful, memorable melody that pierces to the center of the heart, iridescent vocal harmonies and Evee’s inimitably luscious voice. “Incredible” is going on my personal playlist; it’s that spectacular. And I wait with breathless anticipation for Evee to drop an EP or full-length album.