First Listen: KAYE Releases Global Citizen Theme Song, “Bamboo”

Under the moniker KAYE, indie pop songstress Charlene Kaye has created a safe space with her music for those looking to express who they truly are. Today we are thrilled to partner with KAYE to release her brand new single, “Bamboo,” which has been chosen as the official theme song of Global Citizen. Written and produced by Kaye, with additional production by Andrew Horowitz and Grant Zubritsky, “Bamboo” pushes a message of unity and equality.

Following the trend of her single “Cheshire Kitten,” which was released last July, and previously singles like “Honey and “Arimes” which weld a message of empowerment, KAYE looks to celebrate the fact that each of us embody a variety of attributes and cannot be boxed in under one category. With “Bamboo,” the message is clear. If you want to be represented, say something, do something about it.

“This is a song claiming space for girls of color like me. Declaring that we are here, we are getting louder and we aren’t going away. It’s a send up of the stereotypes and the microaggressions Asian Americans receive every day”

The track is one Kaye has been working on lyrically for a while, so when Global Citizen asked if she would be interested in collaborating, the powerhouse jumped on the opportunity to work with an organization whose mission is to make the world a better place by promoting global citizenship and building a values-based community. Give “Bamboo” a listen below!

Kaye explains why this collaboration is so important to her, stating:

“It was horrifying to see scenes from Charlottesville unfolding on my TV - the fact that there are people in this country who want to eradicate anyone who isn’t white. If you don’t familiarize yourself with people who look different or pray different than you do, you can grow to fear them. So now more than ever, it’s important to talk about representation in America and why it matters. This is my small contribution to that cause. I hope it resonates with girls of color everywhere and helps them embrace their sexuality, fun and fearlessness.

Proceeds from the first month of sales of “Bamboo” will be donated to the AAJC (Asian American Justice Center) and tomorrow, September 20th, fans can find the official music video for the track over on Global Citizen. The 360 video, which was shot at the Statue of Liberty, was an emotional one to work on for Kaye as it plays a major part in the history of who she is. She shares with us, “[The Statue of Liberty] was where my stepdad’s grandfather came to New York in the late 1800s, emigrating here as a Russian Jew. His name was Koslovsky, but the border official told him his name was too long and had to be shortened to ‘Kaye.’”

