First Listen: Stream Seth Glier’s New Album ‘Birds' Ahead of Release

Earlier this summer I was introduced to GRAMMY®-nominated singer/songwriter Seth Glier, an artist who creates music that is relatable and catchy yet emotionally driven. It’s been two years since the world was given his critically-acclaimed release, If I Could Change One Thing, and now Glier is back with a new album titled Birds (out this Friday) that is stunning from start to finish. Writing of the album began back in 2016 when Glier gave a TEDx Talk in which he discussed how gratitude is not a state of peace or arrival, but a bitter battle for balance and reason. It has since evolved into an 11-track album that touches on a variety of topics from personal hardships, like the passing of his brother Jamie, to social issues like fracking and the death penalty.

Fans were dazzled with the beautiful music video for “I’m Still Looking," one of my favorites from the album, but have eagerly been waiting to hear more. Well, look no further! Today we are thrilled to give fans a first listen of Birds, exclusively here on HuffPost. Give it a spin below!

Glier shares with us what inspired the meaning behind Birds, stating:

"This all started when I began talking to the birds outside my window. Part of me was still grieving my brother leaving this world while another part was grieving the very world I so desperately wanted him to return to. Those birds became my cowriters, my point of action, my mediators, & my friends."

It’s easy to say that Seth Glier is one of the kindest individuals I’ve encountered, one who is wise beyond his years and creates music that truly makes people feel. Birds will be released this Friday, August 25th, and fans who are interested in catching a live performance from Glier can find him on the road soon - dates listed below!

UPCOMING US TOUR DATES

Sept 1-3 - Kerrville, TX - Kerrville Fall Festival

Sept 7 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for the Arts

Sept 10 - Spring Lake, MI - Courtyard Concerts

Sept 21 - Easton, MD – Avalon

Sept 22 - Bay Shore, NY - Boulton Center

Sept 24 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

Sept 29 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall Loft

Sept 30 - Concord, NH - Spotlight Cafe - Capitol Center For The Arts

Oct 13 - Rockland, ME - The Strand Theatre

Oct 15 - Rockville, MD - Focus Music

Oct 18 – Nashville, TN – The Country

Oct 19 – Winchester, VA – Sweet Nola’s

Oct 20 - Waynesboro, VA - Wayne Theatre

Oct 21 - Asheville, NC - Isis Music Hall

Oct 25 - Worthington, OH - Natalie's

Oct 28 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music

Oct 29 - Marshfield, WI - Vox Concert Series

Nov 1 - Carbondale, CO - Steve's Guitars

Nov 2 - Fort Collins, CO - Fort Collins Downtown Artery

Nov 3 - Denver, CO - Walnut Room

Nov 4 - Aspen, CO - Wheeler Opera House

Nov 5 - Pueblo, CO - Brues Alehouse Brewing Company

Nov 8 - Tulsa, OK - Woody Guthrie Center

Nov 9 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Blue Door

Nov 11 - Austin, TX - Cactus Café

Nov 12 - Houston, TX - Midtown Arts & Theatre Center

Nov 16 - Boston, MA - Club Passim

Nov 19 - Portland, ME - One Longfellow Square

Nov 25 - Pomfret, CT - Vanilla Bean Café

Nov 26 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Caffe Lena

Nov 29 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus 360

Nov 30 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall

Dec 1 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall

Dec 2 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall

Dec 28 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

Jan 27 - Franklin, MA - Circle of Friends Coffeehouse

March 10 – Teaneck, NJ – Ethical Brew

March 23 - Marblehead, MA - Me & Thee Coffeehouse