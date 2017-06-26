First Listen to the KRANE & Alexander Lewis Remix of the Sinjin Hawke track "Onset"

I remember first hearing the original version of Sinjin Hawke’s “Onset” on Alison Wonderland’s Radio Wonderland show recently and was blown away by the track. It was that same reaction that lead fellow electronic music producers KRANE and Alexander Lewis to take a stab at reworking the track. We have a first listen of the KRANE & Alexander Lewis Remix of the Sinjin Hawke track "Onset" along with quotes from the two about doing the remix.