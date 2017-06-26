First Listen to the KRANE & Alexander Lewis Remix of the Sinjin Hawke track "Onset"

I remember first hearing the original version of Sinjin Hawke’s “Onset” on Alison Wonderland’s Radio Wonderland show recently and was blown away by the track. It was that same reaction that lead fellow electronic music producers KRANE and Alexander Lewis to take a stab at reworking the track. We have a first listen of the KRANE & Alexander Lewis Remix of the Sinjin Hawke track "Onset" along with quotes from the two about doing the remix.
Here’s a quote from KRANE about choosing to do a remix with Alexander Lewis for “Onset”:
Sinjin's been this figure sorta in the background, someone whose productions have touched producers and major acts in a big way, but some people might know little about his artist side. But none of this really mattered or was a factor into why Alex and I chose to remix this track. We were just listening to his new EP, heard “Onset”, and realized we had to make a version of it. Random stroke of inspiration really… There’s always been this common practice of how remixers go about wanting to remix something, like it's a measure of the original artist and their reputation, or how hyped up they are at the moment. I really just wanted to move away from that and hopefully do justice to something I found to be really special and different.
And here’s a quote from Alexander Lewis about doing the remix:
I was blown away by Sinjin Hawke's use of Orchestral instruments in his latest project "First Opus", something that I've inherently done with my music and the use of trombone. “Onset” instantly impressed me and it felt natural that I should take a stab at putting my spin on an already amazing tune (also the thought of playing it out live really excited me). It was in passing that I told KRANE that I was going to remix “Onset” for my set, and it just so happened that he had started an idea and wanted to know if I was interested in finishing it. I was immediately inspired by the direction and turned around the full tune in less than 24 hours. Over the next two days, a few back and forths we had a finished tune, mixing our styles with everything that made Sinjin Hawke's "Onset" so great, resulted in one epic orchestral trap tune that I'm very proud of and excited to release.
Follow KRANE on Facebook at facebook.com/kranemakesposts and Alexander Lewis at facebook.com/officialalexanderlewis.
