First Listen to the New Track "Patterns" by the Chicago-Based Musician TOPAZ

TOPAZ, born Zack Johnson, is a guitarist, vocalist, and producer hailing from Chicago who comes with an emotive style with his music that through the words and the melodies paints a picture of life’s obstacles. The 23-year-old musician is wise behind his years with more of jazz background in his past. After two EPs, Half Awake (2013) and Phases (2015), Johnson is readying the release of his debut TOPAZ full-length Faux Linear for later this year. In the meantime, we have a first listen to the track “Patterns” along with a quote from TOPAZ about the song.