First Listen: Will Overman is at a 'Crossroads'

Will Overman has found himself at a crossroads, both literally and figuratively, professionally and personally. The alt-country/rock/folk singer-songwriter-musician-bandleader recently graduated from the University of Virginia and is releasing his first solo EP later this year. He’s also saying farewell to the band that has borne his name over the past several years.

Fans of the Will Overman Band, which since the winter of 2014 has released a full-length album, toured all over the country playing hundreds of shows even with Lynyrd Skynyrd’s original drummer in a dive bar in Black Mountain, North Carolina, will be saddened to hear that band is breaking up. At least for now, Overman says.

“WOB’s lineup has fluctuated over the years but I’ve enjoyed each iteration as much as the last and extend my sincerest gratitude to every member I’ve had the pleasure of sharing the stage with,” he says.

“I have made a conscious effort to shift my career in a solo direction and come this September, I will release my first solo project since 2013. The title of my upcoming EP is Crossroads,’ and it is without a doubt the most self-reflective work I have released yet. Among the many inspirations for the title ‘Crossroads,’ the most literal is that this October, my girlfriend Janey and I are going to take a step back to travel. Janey and I have both worked our tails off for the past four years completing our formal education whilst pursing our prospective careers, and now aim to see and experience as many new lands and peoples as possible.”

In the meantime, the Will Overman Band is headed out on its farewell tour that begins tonight at Star Hill Brewery, continues at this Labor Day Weekend’s Appaloosa Roots Music Festival and wraps up with EP releases on Sept. 29 in the Charlottesville area at the Hoopla Music Festival at Devil’s Backbone Brewing Co. and in Overman’s hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Oct. 7, which not coincidentally, is the same day he is releasing his solo EP.

“It is with excitement, nostalgia and endless appreciation that I invite you to come join us on the Will Overman Band Farewell Tour,” Overman adds. “My musical journey was never one I expected to be simple nor straight, but long and rewarding, and rewarding it has been. I say this with the utmost assurance, this is not the end of my musical road, quite contrarily, it is just the beginning.”

