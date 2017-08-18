First Listen: “Wonderful Life” – A Rock/Pop Jewel From RYDYR

RYDYR releases a new single today, called “Wonderful Life.” And it’s ooh la la! Written in collaboration with Olivia O’Brien, “Wonderful Life” is the precursor to RYDYR’s debut solo album WOLF, slated to drop later this year.

RYDYR grew up in Dallas, but left for Los Angeles at the age of fifteen to pursue acting. Selected by Simon Fuller of American Idol fame, RYDYR worked with Jamie King and Perez Hilton as the trio sought America’s next boy band. He subsequently began writing and producing with artists from BADPINK STUDIOS.

Stylistically, RYDYR is probably best described as alternative rock. He blends elements of rock, pop, hip hop and electronic music together, weaving the various genres into a unique style that is all his own. His musical influences include AC/DC, Prince, Earth Wind & Fire, Fleetwood mac, Eminem, Limp Bizkit and Lil Wayne.

“Wonderful Life” begins with a delightful chopping piano, followed by a brief electronic transition into a slightly funky buoyant groove. The catchy melody carries flavors of pop, hip hop and electronic music, as it rides the synth and filtered sound effects that really add zestful harmonics. RYDYR’s voice is crisp, clear and easy to listen to, emanating a charming tone and sparks of effervescence. When he goes falsetto, it’s worth the price of admission, especially when the muted background vocals echo with “I’m a be better.” There are some superb guitar riffs riding through the song, adding accents and sonic metaphors at just the right moments. And the bright piano chops imbue the tune with a resonance that is exaggerated, quaint and rife with oomph all at the same time.

Lyrically, “Wonderful Life” sizzles with colorful analogies and excellent tropes, along with hooks that are irresistible. Essentially, the song is a musical middle finger to the jerks, idiots, fools and jackasses we all put up with, but because of social mores we never tell them what we really think of them, thus setting ourselves free from their Prometheus-like chains. RYDYR does it for us. And he does it well.

“Don’t come any closer / Might hit you with my Rover / You are some shady shit / I’ll forgive but won’t forget / Can’t get up on my level / Been dancing with the devil.” And then “Just getting this off my chest will make me feel better / Hope you have a wonderful life.” Exactly what we’d all like to say, but don’t.

“Wonderful Life” has it going on! RYDYR has written and sings a delicious jewel of a song. With such great lyrics, a contagiously upbeat melody and RYDYR’s cool yet vibrant voice, “Wonderful Life” might just become your new theme song. It’s already on my playlist.