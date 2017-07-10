After years of planning, drafting and even a cancellation, the “Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie” is finally set to be released this year. The team over at Nickelodeon gave BuzzFeed a first look at the movie and some updates on what fans can expect.

“Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie” is going to focus on what happened to Arnold’s parents and is set to hit television screens in November. It’s a follow-up to 2002′s “Hey Arnold!: The Movie” and will play like only one or two years has passed from where events left off, even though it’s been 15 years.

Arnold, Gerald, Helga and Phoebe ― who are all getting new looks ― will join their other classmates for a trip to a fictional Central American country, creator Craig Bartlett revealed. And a special map will play a big part in the story.

Nickelodeon has plans to revive a handful of classics, including “Hey Arnold!,” “Rocco’s Modern Life” and “Invader Zim.”

Chis Viscardi, senior vice president of production and development, animation, at Nickelodeon Group, explained how certain shows are selected for a reboot at the network’s Splat panel at ATX TV Festival last month.

“I’d say there are two things,” he said. “The first is that it has to be a property that we inherently has something to it tonally and comedically, character-wise and story-wise that can work for today’s audience.”