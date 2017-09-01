First Nations Bring Power of Prayer to Burning Man

The theme for Burning Man this year is radical ritual, and the indigenous people who have kept this wisdom central to their cultural beliefs for millennia are showing up in full force. Last year during Standing Rock we witnessed how prayer is also an action when natives were joined by individuals from other tribes and nations around the world to stand up to protect sacred waters. The events surrounding Dakota Access Pipeline created many deep alliances. The Burning Man Red Lightning Camp, along with members of Unify went to North Dakota to stand in solidarity and support Water Protectors. Members of the Standing Rock Movement were later invited to visit Burning Man in what has become the journey from Standing Rock to Black Rock. The result has been nothing short of miraculous.

Photo: Jacob Devaney Uqualla (Havasupai) and Grandmother Patricia Richards (Chumash, Chinese) enter the Global Drum Prayer event at Burning Man on Tuesday August 29

“Prayer means the ability and willingness to be in constant communication with all that is and celebrate the life given to us through song, dance and words of love, gratitude, and honor for all life.” Robert White Mountain, Lakota

Modern West Coast Tech Culture Meets Ancient Indigenous Wisdom. The bohemian party in the Black Rock Desert stands on the opposite spectrum of what we might think of as a native pow-wow yet there are common threads despite obvious differences. The yearning to celebrate life, experience a sense of community, beautify, dance to pounding rhythms on the earth, honor self-expression, and marvel at the mysteries of life are universal aspects to human culture ancient and future. The energy created in large gatherings, the shared resonance and emotional coherence is powerful. When it is focused with a clear intention it can be transformative. Burning Man is a place where people gather to dream of a better world and experiment with ways to make it possible.

“Basically, if you look at nature, you discover that certain animals, like chimpanzees and wolves, compete for food and mates, while others--bees are the best example--organize themselves for the greater good. They live together as a unified force because the DNA is the same. Bees are always working together for the benefit of the hive.” Tony Hsieh

Photo: Jacob Devaney The Mayan Warrior art car amplifies the Global Drum Prayer across the playa with their massive sound-system

Tech titans like Elon Musk (who was inspired to build Solar City while at Burning Man), Larry Page (Google Co-Founder), and Tony Hsieh (Zappos CEO) have all praised Burning Man as a place of inspiration and transformation. Having a strong presence of Indigenous Wisdom Keepers who remind us of the importance of our connection to the land and the sacred elements in this same gathering is very potent. Though Burning Man embodies a beautiful vision, it is also an expression of humanity’s addiction to fossil fuels. During a time when our own human ingenuity is threatening the very foundation of life on the planet, perhaps a dialogue between our most ancient wisdom and contemporary technology is in order.

“Prayer is action, prayer is peace.” -Chase Iron Eyes

Photo: Jacob Devaney Wisdom Keepers from many nations open the Global Drum Prayer

Global Drum Prayer occurred on Tuesday and was broadcast through the Unify network to 1,300 locations around the world with 520 satellite events happening simultaneously. This was a beautiful expression of the integration of ceremony and modern technology along with a powerful and prophetic message carried by the drums. You can listen to the broadcast here, and see some pictures of the global event here. There are many distinct prophecies in diverse tribes and traditions around the world that speak of unity and a healing between nations that are converging at this moment on our planet. The drum is central to dance, song, celebration in every culture and the entrainment produced by this ancient technology can be heard in the drum as well as the electronic beats that echo across the Black Rock Desert Playa this week.

Radical Ritual is the theme for this year’s Burning Man event

More than a party or a celebration, this gathering is a call to action for people everywhere during this potent time on our planet. Many of the Water Protectors at Standing Rock are still facing jail time for protecting their sacred water and there is a movement to have all charges dropped against them. Your voice matters, and by signing the petition at this link you will send a message that Water is Life to elected officials. Prayer is a way of life that honors the sacred elements that sustain us, please join this growing movement to change the destructive tides into healing waves for our planet.

Global Drum Prayer sister event in Playa del Carmen Quintana Roo Mexico

“Prayer is an etheric action, a bridge between thinking and manifesting, a simple highest intentional thought. It is the bridge we cross after we think of what we want, and what we need to continue our mission on the planet.” -Jose Frederico Munoz, Maya

Tribes like Havasupai, Apache, Lakota, Maya, Dine’, Chumash, Nez Perce and many others were represented at the Drum Ceremony which was opened by Paiute Grandmother Renee Smokey. The balance of masculine and feminine voices, the cultural diversity of participants and age-groups gathered in a circle of tipis was beautiful. The famous Mayan Warrior art-car with booming sound-system amplified the event across the playa as thousands rode their bikes across the playa to listen, dance, sing, and join in the prayer.

Global Drum Prayer sister event in Istria, Croatia

“I am a servant to the planet.Spirit is guiding me to go to Burning Man so Spirit can give a message. Prayer is the Black, the Red, the Yellow, and the White, coming together as one to protect Mother Earth and the Waters.” -Grandmother Patricia Richards

Global Drum Prayer sister event in Wales

Standing Rock to Black Rock, a Prayer of Unity is a shared vision between many individuals and communities and stewarded by Robert White Mountain (Lakota), and Grandmother Renee Smokey (Paiute). As Burning Man is held on the sacred ancestral lands of the Paiute, Renee has welcomed the Power of Prayer as a seed of intention within the Burning Man Radical Ritual Theme. On Saturday September 2, there will be another live audio broadcast featuring Renee and Robert. The event page is here where you can invite your friends, and the broadcast link is here.

“Prayer is joining our hearts and minds together facing the four corners of the universe.” -Mazatzin Aztekayolokalli, Chichimeca Aztek