“First They Killed My Father” has stoked controversy in recent weeks. A Vanity Fair profile about Jolie said the movie’s casting directors played a “game” while auditioning kids for the main role. They would place money on a table, ask the child how she would use it and then take the money away to gauge her emotional reaction. In a statement to HuffPost, Jolie refuted these details, saying it was an improvisational “exercise” and no money was taken away from the kids. “I would be outraged myself if this had happened,” she said.