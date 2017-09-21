First World Problems

Our water heater is leaking. It must have started before we moved in. But it’s down to us to make sure it’s fixed. The 2nd plumber (first one couldn’t help) has now cancelled tomorrow’s appointment. There will be lots of waiting on the phone and listening to muzak play while someone looks up our address and problem. I’m no fortune teller, but I predict tomorrow will involve being on hold.

The previous tenant forgot to shut off the internet and also forgot to pay his internet bill, so we’ve needed to jump through hoops to restore that service. There’s very little you can do to further an acting career here without the internet. But lo and behold, today we finally got hooked up to the world wide web. Instead of watching something or clicking on something. .. I read aloud again. Take a seat internet, because we’re on Harry Potter and The Order of the Phoenix and Fred and George are so much fun.

The good news (I buried the lead) is that I got an agent! I almost don’t want to admit it, because of my Norwegian heritage. Don’t ever say things are going well. . . because then something bad will happen. Never gloat. Don’t brag. And for gosh sakes keep quiet if you’re happy! It’s genetic. So. . . I have representation and with Mabel’s help have already self taped an audition for a 2 line part in a series.

I’m very lucky to have Mabel to help with all the internet forms that had to be filled out. . Everything is online nowadays. Resumes, photos, examples of previous film work. There’s several internet sites that actors need to be registered with, and then you get an email from your agent, asking you to do what’s called a self tape. Meaning you take a camera, find a scene partner if there’s dialogue, dress appropriately for the character, and make a short film of yourself performing the scene they sent you. Then you upload the short film to the casting site, and either you get a callback or you never hear another thing about it.

For an actor it can sometimes be liberating to be in charge of your audition this way. Calling the shots as to how you want to interpret the material, where you place the camera, what the lighting will be like, etc.. Another plus is not having to drive somewhere to audition, you can film yourself in the privacy of your own home. The drawbacks include not getting it right sometimes, because you’re directing yourself, and usually you don’t have as nice a camera, backdrop and environment as a casting office.

The filming done in a casting directors office has a professional sheen to it, and the person reading the other characters lines to you is usually a pro. That’s why, when you self tape it’s important to have the best lighting you can manage and a decent scene partner. Mabel and I are lucky, we have each other as scene partners.

We got a delivery from Amazon today and it came right to our door! Mabel ordered a backdrop with a holder and professional quality lights. When it comes to shopping and buying, Mabel is the gal. And. . .the next time we do a self tape, it should have a more professional look to it.

If I don’t hear anything back. . . at least I got an audition. That’s the main thing. If they’re sending you auditions you’re in the game. Thanks to my part time work with casting directors back in Minneapolis, I know how arbitrary the casting decisions can be. You get hired, or you don’t and it’s rarely personal.