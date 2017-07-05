….STAY FIT!

Going into fitness simply require commitment, consistency and the desire to really change ones life style to become healthier.

We all know that it's not always easy to train on our own.

So joining with a friend, partner, family member or a group of people sharing the same interest could be one step forward.

Some of us will go on to take classes or hire personal trainers.

To weight loss, toning, flexibility, power and speed gained, posture improvement or muscular mass gain.

What we have experienced is that clients who never liked fitness before or had bad memories from their school days not being picked on a team because of their less ability of being naturally sporty or lack of improved motor skills, has become hooked on fitness. They have managed to change their lifestyle to keep fitness as an everyday thing. Majority of the clients never liked fitness before or gyms. We see the client’s has actually started to like exercising. Their motor skills has improved so much… when they are skipping 3-5 minutes or more, as a warm up, you would never know about their past sporty non sporty performance. They have managed to master the willpower and improve their lifestyle. They have invested in their future! You will know what we mean about invested in their future, when you get to your 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s etc.

To help you start, we all a have different abilities, so we recommend walking, fast walking, power walking as a ultimate and important link to fitness, health & wellbeing. The fresh air, nature, getting the pulse rate up, the feeling of the weather – you will feel great after a long walk! Another note; its a good way to de-stress. Aim for minimum 45 minutes, 3 days per week. Choose a variety in your walks. Choose some hills. Your body will tone-up, you will improve your stamina, your energy levels and your feel good endorphins.

Focus on your breathing and your muscle groups while walking, acknowledge them, send the message to your body and visualize toned strong legs, core & arms.

Stretching is very important, without the stretching you will see less result of the hard work and eventually you will get a poor performance… another way to help your body cope with exercises is sports massage.

Preventing injuries & Energy Depletion

Sport massage has become increasingly very popular over the past few years...

Its benefits hasn't come by unnoticed throughout these years...

We know now that many High profile athletes using it, to increase their performance, flexibility and to speed up their recovery time from injury or energy depletion.

We have become well aware of all the benefits this treatment could bring to our everyday life or wellbeing.

We eventually recommend in addition to our clients training program on 1 to 1 personal training, group training or classes to have a sport massage in the aim of improving their Posture, flexibility, general fatigue or tiredness and that also includes the treatment of injuries such as torn and sore muscles in the ankles, wrist, knee or neck area...

The entire back pain and the sciatica nerves syndrome,

Along with the frozen shoulders and stress related to work, excessive workouts (muscle over load) and lack of sleep...