She’s sexy but serious! The 2012 Miss USA/Universe entrant from Beverly Hills may have been an anomaly among competitors, as she entered on a whim. But when it comes to training exclusive clients, she’s all business.

Most pageant contestants seek fame and fortune or presumably participate in these events to leverage their careers in some capacity. Miss Shaffy’s participation in any cavalcade of beauty was a recreational endeavor at most. If you can get her to discuss it, she’ll concede that her friends and talent representation strongly encouraged her to enter.

Shaffy, however, was quite indifferent to the pomp and circumstance surrounding international pageantry, but she gave it a try. In fact, when I asked her about the event, she said it wasn’t necessarily on her ‘bucket list’, giving the impression that it was more of a ‘been there, done that’ kind of activity for the fitness guru and model. She doesn’t consider herself a beauty queen, if anything, she thinks of herself as a fitness addict blessed to have a job she loves.

With that said, lacking pretense and with consummate class and propriety, the ever polite and obliging Miss Shaffy did speak highly of the Miss Universe Organization, which runs the pageant and the contestants she met. While she may sound matter-of- fact about being an entrant in the IMG/WME-owned and run event (formerly a Trump business venture), it is because she is she is subdued and collected in her approach to most pursuits in life.

With humble modesty, she’s proud of accolades, but pageantry does not typically make her list of notable mentions. I discuss it here only because she does see fitness conditioning in preparation for pageantry as beneficial to the physical welfare and overall wellness of contestants. And these entrants are are poised to be role models for others in pursuit of preventive health and fitness.

Shaffy is far more interested in talking about her inspirational clients. She also mentioned an upcoming feature on her fitness programs for Sports Illustrated, which she hopes will reach a demographic that she can inspire herself.

Spokeswoman for ‘Shape Up America’

While she definitely agreed that success in pageantry requires making fitness a habit, she is also committed to raising awareness for preventive health in underserved communities in LA and around the country. Staffy was a spokesperson for Shape Up America, and shares the sentiment that fitness is as benefitial to physical and mental health and is far more important than aesthetic considerations. With that stated, she says, ”Growing up, I was heavy-set and peer pressure definitely prompted me to become a fitness junky.” But she said, “Fitness is truly my lifestyle and most importantly it keeps me healthy in mind, and soul, as well as in shape.”

While she offers that looking good is relevant to her clients working in the entertainment industry, it is also vital to their health, as “obesity leads to significant health concerns.” She she says, “You would think California would have the lowest rate of adult obesity, but we are the fifth lowest. The Center for Disease Control has indicated we are behind Massachusetts, Washington DC, Hawaii and Colorado in adult obesity [rates].” Shaffy is an ardent proponent of preventive health practices and wellness initiatives for children as well as children.

“Physical fitness is just one facet of wellness. Fitness training offers my clients opportunities to enhance mental and social well-being, which is important to people in high pressure positions.” Shaffy said, “Anything they can do to get out of their heads and exercise vigorously, I support.” She shared that one of her clients Robert Shapiro is really big into boxing. Citing this article in Vogue, she encourages both female and male clients to consider boxing and martial arts as activities that promote both mental and physical wellbeing.

As a fitness trainer & lifestyle coach tending to Hollywood’s uber-elite Shaffy says, “Looking good is really just a bonus—Feeling good is the goal.” She mentions this in a 2015 interview for the digital lifestyle magazine Shapefit.

Shaffy concedes that by looking good she motivates her clients, cultivating an increased confidence level in them. So although her social media feeds may rock, shock and awe with “nothin’ but pics,” she offers that there is actually a “method to the madness”. Indeed, she approaches the curation of her digital brand with an unapologetic indifference to promotion or advertisement, and that’s because she says she sees it largely as a digital venue for her to motivate not only her clients, but her followers.

So while she may not take herself too seriously, she does take her career very seriously. Fitness is neither her brand nor business. As she said it is her life and lifestyle. And training others for her is an opportunity to impart a wisdom and teach by example, an ethic of discipline and a adherence to promoting wellness. What she does as fitness guru is really a natural evolution for anyone in her position of expertise.

Among a selection of notable clients is truly a ‘Dream Team’ of Hollywood legends which I joke has potentially more clout and recognition than the member countries of NATO.

Jon Peters, Elina Shaffy w/Elliot Mintz, Elliot Mintz w/ Robert Shapiro

This esteemed group of ‘A-Listers’, includes iconic Academy-award winning film producer Jon Peters , renowned attorney to the stars Robert Shapiro, and critically acclaimed PR Guru & publicist Elliot Mintz.

Since she was born and raised right here in Beverly Hills, she has been immersed in a culture of fame and fortune with perhaps divine intention, for her entire life. And so in many ways the fitness model was made for Hollywood.

Many trade a white picket fence in the “US Interior” to pursue of a career in entertainment, hoping for an exclusive and luxurious lifestyle afforded to Hollywood’s movers and shakers. But Shaffy’s West Coast beginnings essentially launched her career. It’s not her familiarity with posh and privilege, but rather an unfamiliarity with what it is like to be star struck that may be one of her biggest assets. Even with her own credits in national and international health and fitness publications, her unique devotion to helping brand her clients, and not herself is refreshing for LA standards.

Shaffy’s clients require someone poised to coach the highly ambitious and often highly demanding. While coaching and motivating couch surfers, unfamiliar with celebrity, may require one skill set, consulting individuals who are already disciplined and driven with unyielding tenacity, requires another. Although she can wrangle overnight reality stars, she much prefers the challenged of working with the most established and esteemed.

Another day at the gym for most trainers, is just another day at the office for the rest of, but for Shaffy, her unique clientele dictates her that she be on top of her game 24/7. If you think of her caliber of clients profiled below, it may be more obvious.

In early 2017, when many Americans had more hope that the POTUS would “Make America Great Again”, Jon Peters offered his first interview in decades. With casual sincerity, Peters unapologetically proclaimed to be the “Trump of Hollywood” in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

But unlike Trump, who inherited a fortune, Peters made his and can navigate a political landscape with much more finesse and success. In fact, the ‘reclusive renegade” who is among the wealthiest and powerful of Hollywood's elite, could teach Trump a thing or two, if not education warranting the credentials of an honorary degree. Trump should be honored and humbled to warrant the moniker— “The Jon Peters of Politicians”.

Hollywood Reporter (2017 & 1977 w/ Barbra Streisand)

Photo Credits: Hollywood Reporter (Photographed in 2017; and in 1977 with Barbra Streisand)

Hollywood’s brash and bold-as-he-wants-to-be influencer went from styling hair at a family-owned salon to producing epic, award-winning feature films. So, he can call himself whatever he wants. And excuse the digression, but I think Elina and I would endorse Peters should he run for office.

To the credit of their client-trainer relationship, which has lasted far longer than Trump’s relationship with a vast majority of his advisers, I think it is fair to say that Peters looks like he is in much better shape than the President of the United States.

Renowned publicist, radio personality and multimedia mogul Eliot Mintz has represented some of the most coveted 'A List’ influencers among celebrities and public figures of modern-day (and recent time), including Paris Hilton and the late John Lennon.

Getty Images: Elliot Mintz w/ Paris Hilton

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Elliot Mintz w/ Elina Shaffy

Mintz has handled reputation management for the most visible, and in some cases controversial, people in Hollywood. He has represented 'legacy' couples like the John Lennon (as mentioned) and Yoko Ono, and Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith.

http://akns-images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2015414/rs_1024x759-150514124840-1024-jon-travolta-robert-shapiro.ls.51415_copy.jpg

Photo Credit: EOnline

Even before the 'Trial of the Century', Shapiro was famous. He served as legal counsel for numerous public figures and their families, including Johnny Carson and Christian Brandon.

Robert Shapiro w/ client O.J. Simpson

Photo Credit: ABC News

And how many people can say John Travolta portrayed them on-camera, let alone produced and was awarded a Primetime Emmy Award for chronicling a momentous event of one’s illustrious career. Robert Shapiro can as he was played by John Travolta in The People Vs. O.J. Simpson.

Shapiro went on to represent F. Lee Bailey and was is more impressive than such esteemed peer recognition!

