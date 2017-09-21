Five Burning Questions About Bernie Sanders' Healthcare Bill

I'm particularly frustrated about this effort because it sounds like the exact same fight we just had here in California about the Healthy California Act (California 2017 SB 562) except taken to the national level with no lessons learned. If we want to make platform statements or put together bullet points on a campaign webpage, that's all fine and dandy. If — however — legislation is being proposed, then it needs to be examined as potential policy. The details and mechanics need to be specified, even if those details and mechanics change throughout the legislative process. To introduce a bill like this that doesn't define where the funding comes from and how provider compensation is handled is unacceptable. I support Senator Dianne Feinstein's position of fixing the ACA and adding a public option, potentially by way of Senator Brian Schatz's Medicaid buy-in bill or — alternately — Senator Chris Murphy's Medicare buy-in bill.