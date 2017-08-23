Five Characteristics of Millennials That Affect Their Work Productivity

Millennials just like other generations have what makes them unique. A lot of negative things have been said of this generation; they’ve even been termed lazy, narcissistic and selfie-lovers by other generations. But every generation comes with its own unique packages, and millennials have a whole lot of unique attributes that makes them stand out socially, economically and financially.

Mark Zuckerberg the founder of Facebook is a millennial and has showed us that millennials are not just fun lovers, but have everything that it takes to compete with other billionaires from other generations. We agree that millennials are potent force to reckon with in the work place. Enough of looking only at their weak sides. It’s high time the world embraced them for their uniqueness and how their unique attributes are positively influencing the work place.

We'll look at five characteristics of millennials and how it affects their work productivity.

They are Multi-taskers

Millennials are not known for doing one thing at a time. They are good at juggling many tasks; their multitasking ability makes them versatile and well acquainted with many things. Their multiple abilities makes them very helpful in small and medium scale enterprises that can’t afford to pay many employees.

They don’t just multitask, they do it so efficiently that you’d wonder what their areas of specialty really are. They take online tutorials to learn many skills because depending on one skill to them is life draining. To get the very best from your millennial employees, it’s advisable that you do not limit them to a particular place. Rotate them, give them more responsibilities and you’ll see how great they handle tasks.

They are Tech-Savvy

The millennials are no doubt technology inclined. They tend to make use of technology better than any generation. So, there’s absolutely no need to doubt their digital competence, because they breathe technology.

Due their nature, they are very well informed about the latest events which enables them to make informed contributions in their place of work. Stats has it that 90 percent of millennials use the internet and can also send and receive mail. Meaning that only 10 percent are not internet savvy, which are likely to those millennials leaving the rural regions.

They are Entrepreneurial

This is definitely one thing you can’t take away from millennials. They are the startup generation. Let’s just say they had the privilege to learn a lot about entrepreneurship from Elon Musk, Richard Branson, Steve Jobs and Jack Ma.

They are likely to do more in the world of entrepreneurship than their predecessors. Though a large percentage of these people wants be self-employed, but when they are part of your organization they give their very best. And there’s nothing as wonderful as having a team full of entrepreneurs; it’s a great addition to any organization.

Millennials do not dwell on failures, they pick the lessons and forge ahead with their lives. Rest assured that they don’t have time to sulk because they are competitive in nature. They thrive in whichever work environment they find themselves, be it their own business or working for someone else.

They are Conscious

These people are more conscious than other generations when it comes to environmental, social, economic, and financially related issues. In the world of economics, they are described as “conscious capitalists”. They approve of businesses that serve the interest of humanity: businesses in which the investors, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment should also benefit and not only the business owners.

They are conscious of how their fellow employees are treated by employers and will take adequate measures to make sure that companies show their commitment to their corporate responsibilities.

They are also conscious about their health more than the previous generations. You’ll see them using of the gym and forming jogging/hiking groups to keep fit and healthy.

Male millennials are quite conscious about their looks and tend to pay more attention to trends than others. For example, the recent trend in growing facial hair has lead many millennials to figure out how they can tame unruly beards and better manage them. This in turn has led more companies to accept beards and accommodate those wanting to grow them as opposed to the past.

They are Authentic

Millennials are mostly realistic. They are original in their own way, and are true to their individuality and values. As an employer, you have to respect them for their individuality, and accept what makes them unique. If not, they will not flow well in working with you and can quit when they can no longer put up with your rejection.

As determined as they look, they can easily quit a job that appreciates them lesser than they deserve. They also don’t work well with secretive employers who are too uptight about their businesses. For this generation, clarity and transparency catches their fancy more than you can imagine.