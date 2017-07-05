Five Common Mistakes Made by Start-ups, and How to Overcome Them

1. Questioning Yourself:

Starting your own business is a scary venture, since the amount of things which aren’t known to you will increase on a daily basis, but it should be comforting to know that these variable remain daunting even to those who have been in the business for a while, if it isn’t terrifying. Yes, second-guessing yourself is easy as you lurch from challenge to crisis and back again, but think of it this way – if you don’t have confidence in yourself to do the job, what reason does anyone else have to be?

The answer?

Fake it till you make it. Being arrogant is a step too far, but having confidence in your abilities will translate to other people having confidence in them too.

2. Don’t Bite off More Than You can Chew:

Landing important clients is a good feeling, and you should savour it as long as you can, but make sure you aren’t growing faster than you can reasonably accommodate at your level.

The answer?

Take things slowly; don’t rush into situations you have any reservations about. It is best to create a plan for the future of your business, so that you know what is going to happen when, and what steps you are going to take to get there. Not only will you have a good idea of where you want to end up in a year’s time, but you will be able to keep an eye on where you currently are, and what your capabilities are.

3. No Social Media:

Too many start-ups don’t use social media. There are so many people on social media these days that ignoring such a customer base is ludicrous. Get some social media – LinkedIn definitely, the other depending on what type of business you have – and start engaging with the world

The Answer?

Find some social media which is appropriate for your business. If you start engaging with people through it, then they will begin to engage back, and eventually your followers and clients will grow and grow.

4. High Expectations:

Everyone who starts their own company will need help, this is a given. However, even with help, you will need to do a lot of work on your own, make no mistake.

The Answer?

It is important to remember that even when people help you, starting your own business is a lot of work. And the people who help you do not need to do so (unless you pay them; and even then, they can always leave). The buck stops with you. Never forget that.

5. Not Taking Advice:

Of course, just because the buck stops with you doesn’t mean you should go completely the other way and never ask anyone for help. You don’t need to go it completely alone, and this will most likely end in disaster.

The Answer?