Five Easy Ways to Be Your Best Self

What habits can people pick up today that will help them in their everyday lives? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.
Answer by Shir Nir, CEO & Partner Handel Group, creator of How to Have A Hard Conversation, on Quora:
I believe that the following habits could help people in every aspect of their lives:
- Always know what your intention is in everything that you do and every conversation that you have. Being aware of your intention makes you more effective and accountable for producing the results you want. I ask myself the following question: By the end of this (i.e. meeting, session, conversation, or workshop, etc.), what results have I accomplished and what does that look like? I find getting clear about my intention enables me to be more connected, focused, and impactful.
- Tell the/your truth even (and especially) when it’s hard. If it is the/your truth you better deal with it and the only way to do so is to admit it. If you hide it, it will still have power over you. In order to not hurt others, find a way to say what is true for you with the right amount of grace and wisdom.
- Always assume that “maybe it’s you” who is the problem (and yes, the solution). Know that whatever is not working in your life, you are accountable for and whatever is working in your life you are also accountable for. This is a good way to live your life.
- Lead with your heart and care. That does not mean that you are weak nor does it require that you violate your integrity. Leading with your heart and keeping your integrity will always lead you to better results.
- On occasion ask people around you: “What sucks about me?” You will be surprised what this simple question enables.
This question originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world. You can follow Quora on Twitter, Facebook, and Google+. More questions:
- Career Advice: What are some things that managers can do to help a struggling or underperforming employee?
- Self Improvement: What should I do if I am too negative, and keep thinking about the past?
- Life Coaching: How can people who are already high achievers in life, like executives, benefit from coaching?
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS