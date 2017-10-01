Five European Cities to Visit This Fall

The fall is a perfect time to visit some of Europe’s cities. Here is my selection of five destinations to visit in October and November.

Anders Bggild/Visit Copenhagen Copenhagen’s Tivoli Gardens at Halloween

London

If your only knowledge of London comes from the movies, you might think it was a grim, rainy place, full of buildings and people with personal hygiene problems. The reality is different.

In fact, it typically only rains one in three days in October and when it is sunny, London is a beautiful city. What surprises many people is that it is one of Europe’s leafiest cities, with plenty of parks and other open spaces full of trees. Regent’s and St James’s Parks are both very colorful in the fall.

The city’s other attractions are legendary – Buckingham Palace, the fabulous and free museums, such as the Natural History and the British Museums, the Tower of London and the nearby famous bridge. It is also justly famous for its music venues – everything from rock to classical; even the city’s restaurants these days are winning outstanding reviews.

Rather than staying in the bustle of the city, why not stay just outside the British capital and travel in at your leisure? Manning’s Wood is a beautiful country house with stunning views of the countryside. You can drive into the centre of London easily by car in an hour and a half or take the train. If you’d prefer something central, try one of these design hotels.

Trustees of NHM The new blue whale exhibit at the Natural History Museum in London

Copenhagen

For many Americans, eating a Danish is as close as they will get to Denmark. Confusingly,if you actually go to Denmark, these sweet pastries are known as wienerbrød, or Viennese bread. Still you will find many places to eat them.

Denmark’s capital Copenhagen is a city of waterways and beautiful palaces and other historic buildings. The 19th century Tivoli theme park and gardens in the centre of the city are a must-visit in the fall. The park is best known for opening during the summer months but opens again for three weeks around Halloween, when it becomes a shrine to the pumpkin – more than 20,000 are used around the park every year. Don’t forget to take a ride on the 1930s wooden rollercoaster and the Star Flyer swing ride, which lets you view the city from 260 feet above ground.

Copenhagen is also home to one of the world’s greatest restaurants, Noma. If you can’t afford that then go where the locals go, such as the Meat Packing District of Kødbyen.

Stay in a Danish design hotel while you are there.

Visit Copenhagen Copenhagen’s beautiful Nyhavn

Reykjavik

The Icelandic capital is around six hours flight time from New York and is one of Europe’s most distinctive cities. The landscape surrounding one of the world’s lowest-rise capitals is barren but the city’s buildings are colourful and full of character.

This far north, the length of day varies dramatically during the year, from virtually permanent daylight in summer to days that barely get beyond twilight in the winter. Nightlife in the city is surprisingly vibrant.

The fall is a good time to visit as this is the start of the best time to see one of Iceland’s most famous attractions, the Northern Lights or aurora borealis. Actually seeing them is something of a gamble. To do see you need to get to a dark area – not too much of a problem in lightly populated Iceland – and clear skies. In this period you might have a chance of seeing them every few days, although the strength of the displays ranges from weak (when they can be mistaken for city lighting) to spectacular. Try one of these Iceland tours.

Iceland.is Northern Lights over Reykjavik

Seville

As Europe starts to cool down, you might want to head south to catch the last of the sun. Close to its southern tip in Spain you will find the mesmerising city of Seville.

The city is a wonderful mix of European and Moorish influences – the golden Alcazar Palace sits alongside the Cathedral of St Mary of the See, the third largest church in the world after St Peter’s in Rome and St Paul’s in London.

Seville is also a city of music. Bizet set many of his operas inthe city, including Carmen, perhaps the most famous.

To the north-west of the city, lies the Parqué de Maria Luisa and the Plaza d'Espana, an awe-inspiring arc of monumental buildings erected in 1929 for the Hispano-American exhibition. The park is a cocktail for the senses – the sight of the leaves mixing with the scents of the huge variety of plants here make it a wonderful place to walk.

Seville Tourist Office Seville is full of grand buildings

Berlin

The famous Oktoberfest is a great reason to visit Germany in the fall but did you know that Munich is not the only city that holds an annual beer festival? Berlin has its own smaller version and you can check this out at the same time as exploring this lively city.

Berlin has hundreds of museums to visit: the Pergamon, with its massive Altar of Zeus, and the Topography of Terror, a haunting reminder of the activities of the secret police and the SS, are must-visits.

The city is no longer divided by the famous wall that bisected east and west but you can still short sections of it in various parts of the city, as well as the occasional watchtower and rusting steel cables and lines of cobblestone that mark its former route. The famous East Side Gallery of open-air paintings, including Brezhnev and Honecker’s ‘kiss’, was not part of the actual border but is a poignant reminder.

Don’t miss a visit to the Schloss Charlottenburg and the infamous Reichstag while here too.

Visitberlin.de/C Scholvien Berlin’s Brandenburg gate