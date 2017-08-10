Five Independent Monster Movies You Should Check Out

Horror film fans will always have a special place in their heart for monster movies. We love them for their cool designs and amazing make-up effects, but we also love monsters for the characters themselves. Sometimes they are scary or tragic and even sympathetic. It all started with the classic Universal monsters like Frankenstein (Actually Frankenstein’s monster), Dracula, and the Wolfman. These monsters have sparked the imaginations of filmgoers and filmmakers for years. Their impact is so long lasting that a big budget remake of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise just came out this year. But there are also generations of talented filmmakers that have been inspired to make monster movies without all the bells and whistles of a major studio film. These filmmakers didn't have big money to throw at the screen for their monster movies and instead used ingenuity, talent, and pure passion to bring their movies to life. I have chosen five independent films that I think fans of monster movies should definitely check out.

1. Digging Up The Marrow

Filmmaker Adam Green is well known among horror film fans since he made a big slash with his debut film, Hatchet. It was an homage to slasher films of the 80's that spawned two sequels. Mr. Green followed it up with great films in the genre that are totally unexpected like Frozen (Not the Disney movie!) about three twenty somethings stranded on a ski lift overnight in the freezing cold. He also did the wonderfully moody psychological thriller, Spiral which he co-directed with Joel David Moore. Adam Green decided to turn his focus to monsters this time with Digging up the Marrow. Inspired by the art of talented illustrator, Alex Pardee the film centers around a man named Dekker (played wonderfully by veteran actor Ray Wise) who claims to have seen real monsters. He reaches out to filmmaker Adam Green (who is playing a kind of sleazy version of himself) to document these creatures as part of a documentary on monsters that he's been making. Dekker takes them to the woods where there is a hole in the ground that he says leads to the Marrow where the monsters reside. The film has a great slow build up to whether these monsters are real or just the imagination of a crazy person or con artist, but the wait pays off with fantastic and truly original monsters. The wonderful design work of Alex Pardee mixed with the incredible practical FX work by Greg Aronowitz make for some unique and fantastic looking creatures. And Adam Green makes sure that the sequences with the monsters really shine with great scares and suspense. It's very impressive what they were able to pull off with a limited budget and the lead performance from Ray Wise is a knockout. This is a really fun movie.

ArieScope Pictures

2. Basket Case

This film is a true cult classic from the early 80's directed by a legend in the horror film world, Frank Henenlotter. Basket Case was Henenlotters first film and it became a midnight sensation playing theatrically in NYC for over a year when it was originally released and for good reason. This is an incredibly original monster movie made on 16mm film and shot in Times Square when it was the Grindhouse capital. The film is about young man named Duane (played with such sincerity by Kevin Van Hentenryck) who rents a room at a sleazy and grungy hotel in Times Square. Everywhere he goes he's always carrying a big wicker basket. Which causes everyone to wonder, What's in the basket? Well, we soon find out it's his small and highly deformed little brother, Belial. They were forced to be separated when they were children by a bunch of unethical doctors. Since then Duane and his little monster brother Belial have been plotting their revenge. The design work on Belial is fantastic and he makes for an inventive and totally formed character. He's small and hideous, but sometimes you feel real sympathy for him and other times you are afraid of what horrible things he might do. This little creature is incredibly strong and gets his revenge on the doctors in gruesome ways. The movie takes twists and turns that are unexpected and has a lot of character development between the two brothers. Director Frank Henenlotter later directed two sequels to his cult classic debut and also directed another great monster movie called, Brain Damage.

3. The Toxic Avenger

The Toxic Avenger is the first superhero from the state of New Jersey, but he is also a monster. In fact he's often referred to as the Hero Monster in the film. This cult classic comes from the mind of legendary independent filmmaker, Lloyd Kaufman and the Troma Team. Before they made this breakthrough movie the independent NYC film company Troma was famous for low budget T&A comedies, but The Toxic Avenger turned them into a company that made and released highly original Horror Comedies. The Toxic Avenger is about a young nerdy mop boy named, Melvin. He works at a Gym and is constantly made fun of and put down. The viscous, murderous bullies of Tromaville torment poor little Melvin until one day they play a cruel practical joke on him that leads to him falling out of a second story window into a barrel of Toxic Waste. Little 98 pound Melvin is then transformed into a deformed monster with incredible strength known as The Toxic Avenger. Pretty soon the Toxic Avenger starts cleaning up the streets of Tromaville and doing away with the bad guys and his tormentors in gory fashion. All the violence in the film is really over the top and played for laughs. The film even has a sweet love story between The Toxic Avenger and a blind woman that accepts him for who he is. This movie started a slew great horror comedies from Lloyd Kaufman and Troma including Class of Nuke Em High, Tromeo and Juliet and Poultrygeist.

Troma Entertainment

4. Jack Brooks Monster Slayer

This film from director, John Knautz is about a monster killer named Jack Brooks (played by Trevor Matthews). It was made in 2007, but harkens back to the spirit of horror films from the 80's like Evil Dead 2 and Re-animator. Jack Brooks is tired of his dead end job as as a Plumber and attends night school. He's also in therapy dealing with his tormented past from seeing his parents killed by a monster. When his college professor (played by Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund) gets possessed by an evil spirit and turns into a monster Jack finally gets to put his monster slaying skills to work. This film has a nice mix between horror and comedy. It also features top notch practical effects. A film like this proves that practical monsters will always have a special quality that looks better than most CGI effects. I wish more recent movies would follow this films lead and incorporate handmade creature effects that are actually on set with the actors. The last half hour of this film is a horror fans dream with incredible monsters and action galore. Jack Brooks dispenses of these creatures with the energy of an early Sam Raimi film. Veteran genre actor, Robert Englund turns in a fantastic comedic performance and the film looks and sounds great. The original score by talented veteran composer, Ryan Shore, is at the level of a Steven Spielberg film and adds so much mood and production value to the movie. If you love practical monster FX and horror comedies from back in the day totally check it out.

5. Monsters