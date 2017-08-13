Sweet, soft, moist and made up of only five healthy ingredients, these Paleo and vegan Bounty bars taste much better than the shop bought version and are ready in just a matter of minutes.

Justina Elumeze Five Ingredient Paleo Vegan Bounty Bars

I love most things coconut, from coconut milk to coconut water, so it stands to reason that I’d enjoy a Bounty bar… or two.

I used to eat them quite regularly along with Cabana bars (whatever happened to them? They were THE best chocolate bars ever!) when I were a wee lass.

Justina Elumeze Five Ingredient Paleo Vegan Bounty Bars

However, long before I even knew anything about the Paleo diet or clean eating, I kind of suspected that shop bought Bounty bars weren’t the healthiest of treats, regardless of the fact that they were supposedly full of healthy coconut.

Justina Elumeze Five Ingredient Paleo Vegan Bounty Bars

Fast forward a few years and with a newly found knowledge of healthy eating, my suspicions were confirmed as soon as I was able to decipher that the ingredients listed on a Bounty wrapper were totally indecipherable… unless you were a scientist.

The amount of unpronounceable additives, preservatives and colourings involved in that small bar of chocolate were shocking!

Justina Elumeze Five Ingredient Paleo Vegan Bounty Bars

It was around this time that I made a conscious decision to solely consume foods which contained ingredients that I didn’t need a degree in biochemistry in to pronounce.

With a liking for the occasional childhood treat but a total dislike for the unhealthy ingredients within them, it made perfect sense to create healthy versions which contained no additives or similar gunk and thus, the Paleo Bounty was born!

As I’m not that much of a chocaholic, I’ve not made many batches of these over the years, but whenever I do, I can guarantee that they don’t remain in my household for long.

I’m serious, these bars of natural goodness are literally gone in 60 seconds!

Ingredients

2 cups desiccated coconut 3 tbsp. coconut oil 4 tbsp. honey/agave syrup Pinch of sea salt (optional) 1 tsp. vanilla bean paste 100g dark chocolate (I used Menier Swiss Chocolate)

Instructions