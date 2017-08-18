Five Life Lessons from My Dad's Study

When I was younger and was in trouble, or if I was making choices that my parents felt were bad, I'd get called into my dad's home office (what he called, The Study) for a sit-down chat about what the heck I was thinking. We moved quite a bit as a family, but The Study is one thing that stayed the same in every house. Same ridiculously huge dark wood desk, same matching credenza, a TV airing news or golf, and a bookshelf of some sort featuring books, his beer stein collection crafted mostly from Christmas gifts from my brother, and family photos or trinkets from us kids. I want to be clear: I did not enjoy that room most of the time. It was rarely a comfortable conversation when I was called in. It took well into my late 20s to lose the small feeling of dread that I'd get when called into The Study to talk. But enter into this story my wife. She hit the "close enough to get called into The Study" relationship level about 10 years ago, and she loves it. She loves it because she sees it from a fresh perspective without the built up childhood years of, "Why did you put your brother in the dryer," or, "You're grounded for taking my car to tee-pee your basketball coach's house," type conversations. To my wife, a door was suddenly opened to her--an opportunity for advice from someone who I must admit, gives pretty damn good advice. To her, she saw it for what it is and always has been: an act of love. And she helped open my eyes to that fact as well.

On August 15, 2017, my dad retired from a 47-year-long career in sales. And so I would like to take this opportunity to invite all of you into The Study to learn some of the best lessons he has imparted to me as both a father and mentor. Because when I think about the kind of man my dad is, I can't think of a better way to commemorate his retirement than to give these gifts to all of you.

Lesson 1: Show Love

When I was a kid, I went through a stage where I was extremely embarrassed and felt it was totally uncool when my dad would hug and kiss me in public. Upon seeing each other, leaving each other, going to bed at night, and at random times in between, my dad likes to give his kids and wife hugs and kisses. And at all of those times and more, he tells us that he loves us. Even when he sends text messages, he writes them like a letter so that he can conclude with, "Love, Dad." When I came out to him as gay, I started sobbing, terrified that I'd disappoint him. He gently told me that he already knew, he loved my girlfriend (who has now made it to wife status), and then he assured me for a solid half hour that he loved me and was so very proud of me.

As an adult after getting to know many people who grew up in families different from mine, I have come to understand what a treasure this showing of love is. I have never questioned if I am loved. I have never felt unsafe because I know that I have my family who loves me and who will help me if needed. There's also a wide range of research available now that shows that hugging can boost seratonin levels thus elevating the mood, decreasing feelings of loneliness, and increasing feelings of happiness. There's just nothing bad about showing people that you love them.

Lesson 2: Have a Life Purpose

My dad truly loves three things in life: his family, working, and golf. While this makes shopping for Christmas, birthday, and father's day gifts for him rather annoying (how many moisture-wicking polo shirts can one man own?), I believe it has helped keep him sharp, active, and healthy. The man looks and acts younger than his friends and family who are both his age and younger than him. I mentioned he has retired from his life-long career in sales, but what I did not say is that he did it at age 70--a late age for many retirees--and his retirement plan includes already starting a new business in an industry that is completely new to him. According to Blue Zones research, knowing your purpose in life--or your reason for getting up in the morning--can add seven years onto your life expectancy. And it's clearly working for my dad.

Melissa Garvey The man with his number one purpose in life: us.

Lesson 3: Show Up

People often don't realize just what an impact their actions have on others--both positive and negative. In my life experiences, simply being there for others--showing up in times when most people wouldn't--can make an incredibly positive impact. It shows people that they are loved, that they are supported, and that they are not alone. My dad has traveled away from home a lot for work my entire life. But no matter how crazy his work schedule was, he was not only at every important event in my life, but in some of my darkest times, he made a point to be there. I remember one time specifically my freshman year of college. I played softball and that year was having success on the field but was having a tough time with a coach. I was miserable, never knew what was going to set the coach off so was stressed and on pins and needles all the time, and I finally broke down and called my parents sobbing one night mid-season. The next day I had a game in the middle of nowhere Midwest, and sometime in the second inning, I looked out behind the dugout and there stood my dad in his full business suit and nice shoes standing in mud and waving at me with a goofy grin. He had driven hours out of his way after visiting a client to see me and give me that little boost of love. And he did the same thing for my wife a couple of years ago who is now a coach and was having trouble with someone who was treating her poorly. I told my parents about an especially rough moment she had, and the next thing I knew, my dad drove a little over two hours to attend her next game. He arrived fully clothed in her alma mater's apparel to show he was there for her, and he made that drive knowing he'd get maybe two minutes to hug her and talk to her after the game and that's it. But it didn't matter. His point was to simply show her that he was there for her and remind her that she is loved.

Lesson 4: Take Care of Others and Show Generosity

I come from a generous family. I know that I am incredibly lucky in this, and as a result I now try to be as generous as I can to those in my life. Pay it forward. But my dad didn't only take care of us. He has quietly spread it--the lengths of which I don't fully know because he's so quiet about it. A few years ago I attended church with my parents. The service was done, I was ready to go, and I was standing with my mom watching my dad speak to a couple of other church members. Finally I turned to my mom and said, "Can you get dad to stop kibitzing so we can leave and get breakfast? I'm starving." And she responded, "No. He'll be done soon. He's helping that man get a job." Helping the man get a job. This was not a family member or a friend. It was simply someone at church who, through some random course of conversation, my dad had realized he could help. And he did it. Can you imagine if you and everyone else in your life were open to seeing these opportunities to help and also then took them? How much more love and kindness would we see in this world?

Lesson 5: Laugh