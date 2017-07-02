Five Questions With Camille Guaty, Star of VH1's "Daytime Divas"

Actress Camille Guaty is currently starring in the VH1 summer hit, Daytime Divas alongside Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty) and Tichina Amold (Survivor’s Remorse). The new series based on the book “Satan’s Sisters,” centers around the feisty women who co-hosts of popular fictional daytime show - “The Lunch Hour.”

Guaty tackles the role of Nina, who is one of the co-hosts, and prides herself as a journalist who “brings hard facts and journalistic integrity to “The Lunch Hour,” which undoubtedly helps to fuel plenty of tension behind-the-scenes.

Before nabbing her current gig, Guaty was a recurring character in the CBS series Scorpion where she played, ‘Megan O’Brien’, an empowering and inspiring woman who bravely battles M.S.

Guaty has also accumulated film credits in such fare as Cake, starring Jennifer Aniston, as well as Cupid and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.

We caught up with the burgeoning actress to get an update on her future plans in the business, as well as a recap of her journey thus far.

How did you get started in the industry and what would you assign as your breakout role?

I hounded a casting director, called her 10 times a day until she relented and helped me signed to Jennifer Lopez’s management company! I was a tenacious little actor. Disney Channel’s “Gotta Kick It Up” was my first job and I played opposite America Ferrara. There was an amazing response to the project, and I was on my way.

What would be the most favorite or impactful project you've been involved in?

Hands-down my most favorite project is one most people haven’t seen called "The Nine." The cast, the story, the directing and soundtrack were all brilliant – I could go on. It was my first series regular in a drama; I fell in love with the world of that show and my wonderfully complex character.

As Hollywood shifts towards a more diverse realm, do you find more opportunities or has your trajectory remained the same?

I have always been too "white to be Latina" or too "Latina to be white." I worked a lot because I fell into this amazing sweet spot, but now that Hollywood is becoming more diverse, I'm definitely feeling the pressure to be more ethnic. Hollywood needs to know that Latinas of my skin color, my accent, and my upbringing do exist and I'm proud of it.

Your next project Daytime Divas is a star-studded affair, how did you get attached and what can audiences look forward to when it premieres?

The sass, the scandals, the drama! Who says there's only one "I" in diva! I have had so much fun working on this project so I hope we come back for a season 2! The casting director on “Daytime Divas” has been a huge supporter of mine for a long time – I don’t think I'd be a part of this without her!

Where do you hope your career will take you in the next five years?