Five reasons to hope the Qatar crisis might end soon

So, after seven weeks what has changed since the Saudi-led blockade of Qatar began? Are the two sides nearing a deal or are they digging in for the long haul?

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut ties with their Gulf neighbour Qatar on June 5 over its alleged support for extremist groups and links to Iran. After imposing an air, sea and road blockade, the group listed 13 demands, giving Doha 10 days to comply.

Among the demands were shutting down Al Jazeera, curbing relations with Iran and closing a Turkish military base in the emirate. Qatar responded by saying the demands are a threat to its sovereignty and ‘made to be rejected’.

But observers have today noted positive signs the crisis might soon be resolved. So why is it happening now?

1. Qatar says it is ready to negotiate.

Until now, neither side has been in the mood to compromise.

However, in his first speech since the four Arab countries severed ties with his country, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, said on Friday he is ready for dialogue. “The time has come for us to spare the people from the political differences between the governments. We are ready for dialogue and for reaching settlements on all contentious issues,” the emir added, so long as Qatar's "sovereignty is respected."

According to Rami G. Khouri, a professor at the American University of Beirut, the emir’s address might just work because it “was forceful, defiant, steadfast but not aggressive or insulting."

Even so, much damage has already been done. As observers have noted: “Many cultural taboos have been broken during the boycott, including the big one of not shaming or criticising each other publicly.”

2. The Saudi-led alliance has backed down on 13 demands it initially said were non-negotiable.

At the outset Omar Ghobash, the United Arab Emirates ambassador to Moscow, insisted: “If Qatar was not willing to accept the demands, it is a case of ‘Goodbye Qatar’ we do not need you in our tent anymore.”

What appeared to be a breakthrough came at a briefing on Tuesday for UN correspondents in New York, when diplomats from the four countries said they wanted to resolve the crisis amicably. The group from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt said they now wanted Qatar to accept six broader principles. These include commitments to combat terrorism and extremism, and to end acts of provocation and incitement. Qatar has denied aiding jihadist groups linked to al-Qaeda or Islamic State (IS).

It remains to be seen whether Turkey’s President Erdogan can push home the advantage during his tour of the Gulf states this week. His strong support of Qatar since the crisis began, with food supplies and more troops, will not have gone down well in Riyadh.

3. The United States is starting to lose patience.

On the day of the emir’s speech, the U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson – who has been in the region to negotiate a settlement - put pressure on Qatar’s neighbours, urging them to lift a land blockade as a “sign of good faith.” He also said the U.S. is satisfied with Qatar’s efforts to address concerns about terror financing and counter-terrorism.

Qatar has also announced changes to its anti-terrorism laws and the creation of national terror lists. This is widely being seen as an attempt to appease its Gulf neighbours, but also demonstrate to the United States it is doing more than its fair share.

Kamran Bokhari, a senior analyst at Geopolitical Futures, said the government in Doha didn’t want to appear intransigent. "By being flexible, Qatar is trying to make the other side look bad.

"In many ways, this has been the Qatari position all along: they will not compromise on their right to pursue an independent foreign policy but are willing to reach a negotiated settlement.”

4. The blockade is damaging all the countries, not just Qatar.

As the Emir pointed out: “I don’t want to underestimate the pain and suffering that the blockade has inflicted, and I hope that such an approach in dealing with brothers ends. This approach has harmed all of the Gulf Corporation Council’s countries and their image in the world.”

Qatar’s only land border is with Saudi Arabia, and its closure has dramatically driven up import costs by cutting a major route for food and other supplies into the country. On top of this, Saudi Arabia has been hit by embarrassing counter-claims that it too has funded terrorists. The Henry Jackson Society think tank accused Saudi Arabia of being the chief foreign promoter of Islamist extremism in the UK, citing a "clear and growing link" between Islamist organisations in receipt of overseas funds, hate preachers and Jihadist groups promoting violence.

US intelligence also linked the UAE to a cyberattack in May on Qatar’s official state news agency and social media networks that sparked the crisis. “The smear campaign and the unlawful measures that followed were preplanned and predesigned,” Qatar’s emir said on Friday. “The perpetrators have undermined our sovereignty and independence by fabricating false statements to mislead international public opinion.”

5. The Donald has lost interest

Given that this whole crisis was largely the making of the US President, this is a good thing. It was Donald J Trump’s attack on Qatar during a Gulf summit in May that emboldened the Saudis and Emiraties to launch the blockade and draw up their list of onerous demands. But since then having created the row the president has walked off and left Tillerson to clear up the mess.

With his son testifying in Congress today about campaign ties to Russia, North Korea and the battle to get the medical bill through Congress, Trump has simply had too much on its plate.