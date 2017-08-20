Five Reasons to Listen to Podcasts

Have you discovered the power of podcasts yet?

It’s easier than ever to find, subscribe and listen to literally thousands of podcasts on every topic from news, arts, business, comedy, education, politics, sports, technology, music, health, spirituality, hobbies, and more. Podcasts are free (with very few exceptions). Podcasters create content and publish their episodes on popular platforms like iTunes, Google Play, Sticher as well as a variety of other podcasting directories and apps.

There are several excellent apps you can use to subscribe to podcasts you like and sync the content across your platforms (phones, iPad, desktop).

I prefer the built in Podcast app on my iPhone. It’s easy to use and familiar as it’s part of iTunes. If you use an iPhone and haven’t opened this app yet – give it a try and start exploring!

Other options for podcast listening include:

Stitcher Radio https://www.stitcher.com/download (iOS, Android, Desktop)

Radio https://www.stitcher.com/download (iOS, Android, Desktop) 10 Best Podcast Apps For Android http://www.androidauthority.com/best-podcast-apps-for-android-223536/

If we haven’t convinced you yet to listen to podcasts, here are five reasons why you should start now:

Get inspired! What inspires you? Are you intrigued and interested in new ideas and expanding your horizons? What are you passionate about? Chances are you will find a podcast that will truly inspire you. One of my favorites in this area is the TED radio hour http://www.npr.org/podcasts/510298/ted-radio-hour Hosted by Guy Raz, each show is centered on a common theme – such as the source of happiness, crowd-sourcing innovation, the meaning of work, or inexplicable connections. Guy takes TED talks on the subject of the episode and shares conversations, interviews and explanations that bring the ideas to life. Other recommendations: TED Talks http://blog.ted.com/audio_podcasts/ NPR Fresh Air http://www.npr.org/podcasts/381444908/fresh-air Stay educated and informed Learn new things in your areas of interest or hobbies. Check out a business or marketing podcast. Learn a new language. The possibilities are almost endless. The Daily – from New York Times https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-daily/id1200361736?mt=2 Social Media Marketing Podcast & Social Media Marketing Talk Show: http://www.socialmediaexaminer.com/podcasts/ Online Marketing Made Easy with Amy Porterfield: http://www.amyporterfield.com/category/podcast/ Personal and Professional Growth Do you want to work on your own personal development? How about learning more about your career or profession or listening to experts in your field? Check out: Super Agents Live http://www.superagentslive.com/ Interviews with real estate agents and industry experts 20 Best Real Estate Podcasts https://placester.com/real-estate-marketing-academy/20-best-real-estate-podcasts-2015/ 20 Excellent Podcasts for Any Marketer http://www.socialmediaexaminer.com/20-excellent-podcasts-for-any-marketer/ Self-Improvement Podcasts https://player.fm/featured/self-improvement Achieve Your Goals with Hal Elrod: Success | Productivity | Personal Development | Lifestyle | Business https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/achieve-your-goals-hal-elrod/id820889267?mt=2 The Productivity Show | Getting Things Done (GTD) | Time Management | Evernote https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/productivity-show-getting/id955075042?mt=2 To Escape! Discover great podcasts for the pure entertainment value and as a way to focus on something different than what you deal with daily. Many news and politics TV, radio shows, comedians, and celebrities have podcasts. 15 Podcasts That Will Leave You Pondering Life’s Big Questionshttp://www.huffingtonpost.com/2015/01/08/top-mindful-podcasts_n_6423426.html Are you into great story-telling? Check out these popular series: This American Life – gives listeners touching, humorous and often unexpected vignettes of life in America. Serial – for true crime fans Need more comedy or celebrities in your life, try: The Nerdist – hosts talk about all things nerdy, including comics, video games and TV shows http://nerdist.com/podcasts/nerdist-podcast-channel/ WTF with Marc Maron – features interviews with comedians, as well as others in the entertainment and radio communities. http://www.wtfpod.com/ Optimize Your Time Listen to podcasts while walking, driving, commuting, or working out. I find that I really enjoy my commute from Las Vegas to Southern California when I listen to my favorite podcasts. I get inspired, educated or entertained which makes a 4 to 5-hour drive literally fly by!

Do some research and discover what takes you to your happy place!

iTunes Podcasts by Category https://itunes.apple.com/us/genre/podcasts/id26?mt=2

Stitcher Top Podcasts https://www.stitcher.com/stitcher-list/

Now over to you... what’s your favorite podcast?

