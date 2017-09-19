Five Spots You Must Instagram in London

Rain or shine, London’s historic buildings and charming cafes are arguably some of the most Instragram-worthy in the world. Check out these must visit, photogenic spots each with rich history, in London’s Fitzrovia and Clerkenwell areas.

The Grand Lobby of the London EDITION

This iconic landmark building in the heart of Fitzrovia boasts the most grandest lobby of them all. This decadent lobby was originally built in 1835 and was the home of King Edward VII. To make his French mistress feel more "at home", he ensured that there were French inspired elements in the sumptuous interior design, with intricately carved ceilings and opulent marble throughout. Have a tea and people watch during the day, and watch the lobby transform into a lively cocktail scene at night.

Photo by www.instagram.com/missamychan

Headed by Michelin-starred executive Chef Jason Atherton's, this restaurant is a feast for the eyes as well the stomach. Towering walls with every inch coveted in gilt-framed art (185 pieces of artwork curated to tell a story in fact). Opulent chandeliers glitter from the ornate ceilings and a decadent bar gathers London’s most fashionable sipping on crafty cocktails like the infamous Cereal Killer which blends Havana Club with coffee liqueur, chocolate bitters and Coco Pop milk.

Photo by www.instagram.com/missamychan

A cafe lover’s dream. Get a beet root latte that matches the cotton candy pink velvet banquettes. Tons of natural daylight beam in from the massive windows of this quaint cafe housed in an old warehouse building in Clerkenwell at 2-4 Old Street.

Photo by www.instagram.com/missamychan

This charming cafe is tucked away in a courtyard housed in a former diamond cutting factory. Inside, you feel like you’ve walked into someone’s home, with the smell of fresh-baked soda bread waffling in the air, and a big pot of tea and a cake on the table. This location is on 4 Sutton Lane.

Photo by www.instagram.com/missamychan

This former Victorian bathroom has been lovingly transformed into one of London's top speciality coffee shops. The cafe is tiny, but the idea of sipping a cappuccino in a former bathroom for some reason seems rather charming.

Photo by www.instagram.com/missamychan