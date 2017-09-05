Five Steps Entrepreneurs Should Take Before Entering a New Market

<em>By Tommy Mello</em>

"We have only to kick in the door, and the whole rotten structure will come crashing down.”

Confident that his army would successfully invade Russia before winter set in, Hitler sent his troops marching toward Moscow without much preparation. In five months, the Nazi army <a href="http://usacac.army.mil/cac2/cgsc/carl/download/csipubs/chew.pdf#page=5">suffered</a> 734,000 deaths. We all know the outcome of his decision -- the beginning of the fall of one of the most dangerous leaders ever.

If you've read <em>The Art of War </em>by Sun Tzu, you've probably realized much of his military advice translates into business. For example, when it comes to understanding your competitors in times of "war," Sun Tzu <a href="http://www.suntzustrategies.com/resources/six-principles-of-sun-tzu-the-art-of-business/">said</a>, “Know the enemy and know yourself; in a hundred battles you will never be in peril.”

Unfortunately, most businesses don’t heed this advice. They rush into new markets and suffer disastrous results. Even with their reputation, the most well-known companies have had their missteps: Walmart tried <a href="https://www.firmex.com/thedealroom/seven-epic-fails-by-businesses-that-tried-expanding-into-foreign-markets/">expanding</a> to Germany and had to exit with a $1 billion loss. Starbucks <a href="https://www.firmex.com/thedealroom/seven-epic-fails-by-businesses-that-tried-expanding-into-foreign-markets/">closed</a> 61 stores and lost $143 million in Australia. Apple has <a href="http://www.businessinsider.my/apple-and-samsung-are-losing-market-share-in-china-2017-8/?r=US&IR=T">struggled</a> in China with local brands eating up market share.

Planning and testing are how I decide whether to venture into new markets. First, I understand my business as well as my competitors in the new market. Then I plant the seeds (i.e., making calculated risks, like a small marketing campaign to test out the new market). Once I feel confident, I go all in. This has helped us grow our business to seven states with $30 million in revenue per year.

In this article, I will share my proven strategies to be successful in a new market:

<ol>

<li><strong> Make sure you're killing it in your current location.</strong></li>

</ol>

Before you think about going into new markets, evaluate whether you can still grow your business size in the market you are in. Many businesses die because they spread themselves too thin without having the right foundation.

I’d rather be a decent-sized player in one place rather than a small player in multiple markets. Why? When you know your competitors and your market, and have solid growth, all you have to do is turn a few knobs and double the size. Once you saturate your local market, you will have a much stronger presence to go into other markets.

Master three things to make sure that you’re killing it in your current location:

<ul>

<li>You know exactly how much it costs to bring in a new customer.</li>

<li>You have a solid hiring process.</li>

<li>You created the right systems and processes to run your business effectively.</li>

</ul>

<ol start="2">

<li><strong> Deeply understand the new market as well as competitors.</strong></li>

</ol>

No matter how well you do in your current market, you must do your due diligence if you are planning to merge into new markets. The biggest problem with entrepreneurs going into a new market is that they don’t have boots on the ground. Instead of drawing out a high-level strategy, one thing I do immediately is put together a team (including myself) to visit the new city or town to understand the market we are going into. More specifically, I look for the following information:

<ul>

<li><strong>Is there demand? </strong>Understand whether the customer is ready to buy right now. You want to sell in a market with a flood of enthusiastic customers rather than spending your precious resources to educate skeptical customers-to-be. To check for proven demand, use <a href="https://adwords.google.com/home/tools/keyword-planner/">Google Keyword Planner</a> to look at search volumes of certain keywords in that area.</li>

<li><strong>What talent is in the new market? </strong>Understand the cost of talent. Specifically, how hard is to hire people in this new market? Are they more or less expensive than my current market? What kind of training would they need to succeed?</li>

<li><strong>Who are my biggest competitors? </strong>Study how successful businesses like yours in the new market are marketing. This will give you a great idea of what works or doesn’t (e.g., how big of a marketing budget you need to generate leads, and so on).</li>

</ul>

The key here is listening to what local people have to say. You can do as much research as you want on your own, but there’s nothing better than actually getting feedback from potential consumers and vendors in the new market. That's <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=raIUQP71SBU&index=17&list=FLHOquW3ejUcI0J6EKYmylbg">the approach</a> Chamath Palihapitiya from Facebook used to grow the social media giant to a billion users.

<ol start="3">

<li><strong> Plant the seeds and be patient to see what works.</strong></li>

</ol>

I’m a big believer in planting the seeds. This means that I’m willing to lose money to figure out what works in a new market. We do a shotgun approach to try out various strategies -- from training to marketing -- and then concentrate on the ones that work. We test, test and test a bit more. (That is exactly why you need to be making money already -- you need cash to burn as you learn the new market.) We take a page from Jim Collins in his <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xl7Ty_bs5RQ">idea</a> of firing bullets first, then cannonballs.

We start by testing what has worked in the markets our business is in and any new ideas we learned from our research.

Once I understand the best strategies and tactics, I increase the budget on what works and drop the rest. In the home service industry, it usually takes one year to find out if you’re going to be successful or not in a certain market. This is going to vary from industry to industry, but generally, you will need a few months to figure things out.

Most businesses make the mistake of going too fast into uncharted territory. From my experience, that's the worst thing you can do. It doesn’t matter how many markets you've conquered. I hate to sound negative, but you don’t want this new market to be the graveyard of your business. So, take your time to understand if it’s the right time for this battle and if you are prepared to win.

--