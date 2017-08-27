Five Strategies to Get more Done in Less Time

I love to learn useful ideas and share them with as many people as I possibly can. Over the years, I have attended many online, offline courses and seminars for personal growth and self-development. It has always been my desire to take what I had learned and share the ideas with my friends, clients and subscribers so that we all can benefit and grow together.

As what Maya Angelou who was an African-American author, poet, actress and singer, once said, “If you get, give and if you learn, teach”. Her quotes certainly resonate with me and I feel compel to give and share what is useful with everyone.

Recently, I signed up as a member for Robin Sharma Success System Supercharged edition. Robin is a well-known leadership expert and international best selling author. His books include The leader who has no title and The monk who sold his ferrari. Robin is certainly an inspiring and brilliant yet humble person.

Here are five useful productivity tips which I have learned (credits goes to Robin Sharma) hope you will benefit from his useful ideas too!

1) Work in 90 minutes followed by short breaks of 20 minutes as it sync more closely with our natural energy cycles and allow us to maintain a better focus and higher energy level throughout the day.

Instead of trying to conserve your energy for multiple hours, we are at our most productive when we break big projects down into smaller chunks and plan a recovery period right after.

2) Use your most valuable hours for your most valuable work. Check email in the afternoon so you protect the peak energy hours of your mornings for your best work.

3) Stop multi-tasking New research confirms that all the distractions invading our lives are rewiring the way our brains work. Be one of the rare few who develops the mental and physical discipline to have a mono-maniacal focus on one thing for many hours

4) Get up 5am. Win the battle of the bed. This habit alone will strengthen your willpower so it serves you more dutifully in the key areas of your life. Get in the habit of exercising in the morning. When you jump start your metabolic rate, you will feel better and have an increase energy to accomplish your goals.

5) Learn to say ‘No’ Don’t say yes to every request. Most of us have a deep need to be liked. That translates into us saying yes to everything – which is the end of your elite productivity.