Five Things Anyone Working at a Startup Should Know

Embarking on a startup journey is an incredibly exciting prospect and something that is possibly guilty of being over glamorized by the media. A roller coaster ride of highs and lows beckons and this is something that many will struggle to manage. But solving real problems and removing frustrating friction points to make a difference in this world is an allure that entrepreneurs are unable to resist.

There is no handbook or secret recipe to success. The most common advice is to fail fast and learn quickly rather than making too many expensive mistakes. However, if you frequent the start-up community, you will quickly learn that there are five common themes that anyone working on a startup should know.

1. There Is No Magic Money Tree

One of the biggest illusions facing many startups when being backed by outside investors is the existence of a magic money tree. The problem with creating a company with other people's money is that it often disguises the fact that a business is failing and can even remove the much-needed survival instinct and edge that often helps deliver future success.

Bootstrapping entrepreneurs who have heavily invested their time and resources along with an extensive list of self-sacrifices to make their project work will earn their stripes in the startup battlefield. Many of the lessons learned doing things the hard way will have an edge over someone that simply keeps returning to investors asking for more funding.

The most valuable lessons are learned from the grind. Good old fashioned hard graft, collaboration, flexibility and a passion for your company will help accelerate your success quicker than a blank checkbook. Every single penny, every single dollar matters when it's your own cash. A thrifty ethos and a healthy amount of fear will keep you grounded while also driving you forward and keeping you on track.

2. Be Disruptive

Whatever industry you are working in, are you delivering genuine value? The digital marketplace is already becoming overcrowded with similar solutions to problems that don't even exist yet, please do not head down this path of no return.

Technology should be used to remove existing pain points to offer greater efficiency while also being more transparent and cost-effective. Most startup journeys begin with an idea or concept that develops into a business. But, many people make the mistake of falling in love with the notion and neglect the basics to take it to the next level.

Don’t waste too much time on an idealistic vision, delivering tangible results and making a difference to your industry of choice through strategic planning should be at the top of your agenda.

3. Say Goodbye To 9-5

Binge watching TV shows or playing video games at the end of a day at the office is a luxury you can no longer afford. Being the master of your own destiny can be exciting, but as an entrepreneur, time is quite literally money.

A standard 8-hour work day will no longer exist in your world where you must embrace innovation and continuous improvement to keep moving forward with your masterplan. You may struggle to switch off your always buzzing mind that is juggling emails, problems, lunch meetings, or scheduling calls with clients at their convenience rather than your own.

However, it is equally important to understand that you cannot do everything yourself. Bringing the right people on board that can turn your weaknesses into strengths should be celebrated rather than feared.

4. People Have The Power

Surrounding yourself with exceptional individuals who understand both your vision and execution is possibly the most valuable piece of the jigsaw puzzle. An idea will only take you so far, but people and their unique skill sets should not be underestimated.

At Sharestates, we built loyalty from both our employees and clients by making them a part of our family. A combination of surrounding yourself with greatness and treating people how you would like to be treated yourself will ensure that everyone is rowing your virtual boat in the same direction.

5. Patience

We all reside in a world of instant gratification where we get whatever we want and when we want it. But, as Gary Vaynerchuk says, your lack of patience is killing you. The life of an entrepreneur is far from glamorous and will involve working harder than clocking into any 9-to-5 job. A never-ending to-do list and increasing workload for minimal reward can be incredibly deflating, but the word patience is possibly your biggest friend.

Every action you take should be towards a small stepping stone to help develop the business and secure incremental growth. However, many people compare the beginning of their journey to the overall success of their heroes. The reality is that there are no overnight success stories. We seldom see or celebrate the years of thankless hard work and grind that that takes years and thousands of hours to pay dividends.

Over the year’s technology start-ups received a bad reputation for creating solutions to problems that didn’t even exist. However, the arrival of Uber, Netflix, Airbnb, and company have changed all that. By removing the pain points from any industry, an agile start-up can take down an industry leader in a modern-day tale of David and Goliath.